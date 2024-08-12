‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Won’t Adapt All Seven Books, Warner Bros. Reveals

The upcoming Harry Potter reboot will mostly take place during Goblet of Fire.

While Harry Potter has one of the richest, well-realized histories of any franchise, it only has one frequented era along its timeline: the Harry Potter era, which is bookended by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The Fantastic Beasts film trilogy begins some 80 years before the Boy Who Lived first steps foot inside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but the timeline those three films span is hardly as documented as the likes of Star Wars‘ very own prequel trilogy era.

Upcoming Harry Potter Projects

The open-world video game “Hogwarts Legacy” (2023) goes back even further, taking place in the late 1800s. Though we’ll have to wait and see whether future sequels to the title continue to explore this particular era, it’s mostly an untapped section of the timeline.

Then there’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), the one-off West End stage play set 19 years after Deathly Hallows, which finds Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Draco now adults and dealing with their own children as they begin their Hogwarts journey.

Fans are most familiar with the Harry Potter era, so it makes sense that most future Wizarding World installments are set during this part of the timeline. Between the books and the films, Potterheads continue to find themselves happily engrossed in Harry’s journey.

Two future Harry Potter projects already appear to be wisely avoiding anything before Philosopher’s Stone or after Deathly Hallows. For starters, the upcoming HBO/Max television series is “a faithful adaptation” of the seven books by author JK Rowling.

But there’s a new video game coming that will also reunite fans with the Harry Potter era: “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions” (2024). The game revolves around the iconic Wizarding World sport, acting as a reboot of 2003’s “Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup”.

Now, a new teaser heavily implies that the game is mainly set during Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — Harry’s fourth year, in which Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry hosts two other Wizarding schools — Northern Europe’s Durmstrang Institute and France’s Beauxbatons Academy of Magic — so that they can take part of the Triwizard Tournament.

The teaser confirms that both schools will appear in “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions”:

“Welcome to the Triwizard Schools Quidditch Cup!” the video’s description reads. “Soar through the Pyrenees Mountain Valley at the Beauxbatons Academy of Magic, race for the Snitch under the Northern Lights at the Durmstrang Institute and celebrate a well-won victory on the beloved grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry!”

While the game will likely chronicle your entire Hogwarts career, starting from the first year to graduation, it’s unlikely to feature other key elements from the Harry Potter era, such as the Battle of Hogwarts from Deathly Hallows.

We’re sure there will be plenty of references to all seven books, but with the addition of the Triwizard Schools Quidditch Cup, it’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire — which is easily the most “sporty” entry in the series — that appears to have the most influence over the game.

Otherwise, this Harry Potter reboot will not be an adaptation of the books. The website’s FAQ page states that “Portkey Games are not direct adaptations of the books and films,” adding that “These experiences have not been written by J.K. Rowling and will not be direct adaptations of the books and films.”

In “Quidditch Champions”, players can choose between iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger, who were played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, respectively, in the eight films, or customize their own Quidditch Champion. But how do the Triwizard schools factor into your Quidditch career?

“As you fly through the Career Mode of this upcoming Quidditch game, you will have the opportunity to take part in the Triwizard Schools Quidditch Cup,” WizardingWorld.com explains, adding, “The best bit? You can decide which of the three Triwizard schools you would like to play for. Maybe you’re a Seeker who wants to channel their inner Viktor Krum for Durmstrang. Or perhaps being a Beauxbatons Beater is more your vibe? You might want to follow in the footsteps of Oliver Wood and be an unstoppable Keeper for Hogwarts.”

When Can I Play “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions”?

Per Warner Bros. Games, “Quidditch Champions” will feature “iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love” while highlighting “the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes.”

The game will be released on September 3 for PC Games, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. You can now pre-order the Standard or Deluxe Edition on Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store to earn the “Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin”.

For more information about “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions”, visit the official website.

When Is the Harry Potter Reboot Coming Out?

The new Harry Potter reboot is expected to premiere on HBO in 2026, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

While not much else has been revealed besides a short teaser and some of the creatives involved (which includes JK Rowling as an executive producer), we know that the series will span seven seasons — each based on one of the books — as it’s said to be a more “faithful adaptation” of the source material than the eight films.

The Harry Potter reboot will also feature an entirely new cast.

Are you excited about “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions”? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!