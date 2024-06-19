Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ Being Reshot Following Year-Long Delay, Per Report

Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler is reportedly undergoing reshoots.

These reshoots come as fans look ahead to the film’s release date, which was pushed back nearly an entire year.

Related: “Hard To Walk Away,” Marvel Superstar Shares Final Message Ahead of Film

While live-action remakes are nothing new for The Walt Disney Company, few films are as talked about or scrutinized as Disney’s upcoming remake of its classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

The original Snow White effectively launched Walt Disney and his team of writers, animators, and actors into a new world of cinema, changing the movie industry forever.

Fast-forward to 2024, and it’s clear Disney is still holding on tightly to its collection of classic animated films.

Over the last decade, some of Disney’s most iconic animated films have received the live-action treatment, like 2015’s Cinderella and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast. These remakes are often controversial to fans of the original movies but continually bring in millions at the box office.

Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King in 2019 made over $1.6 billion, meaning it’s unlikely the company will slow down anytime soon. However, there’s been considerable pushback against Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White, with the film’s star facing immense controversy.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Doubles Down on ‘The Acolyte,’ Replaces Baby Yoda

Disney revealed its plans to release a new version of Snow White several years ago, confirming that Rachel Zegler, star of West Side Story (2021) and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), would take on the lead role.

Zegler’s casting has been controversial, to say the least, with the young actress finding herself in hot water at nearly every press event and red carpet she attends.

Zegler stated that she thinks the love interest in the original Snow White is unnecessary and that she would be fine leaving that plot point out entirely. These comments, coupled with Zegler’s attitude toward the original Snow White, have put many fans off of the upcoming film.

In addition, the iconic poison apple scene is also reportedly being changed for the live-action film, prompting even more fan controversy.

Now, Disney’s live-action Snow White is reportedly entering reshoots.

According to Disney news source Cosmic Marvel, who has previously leaked other information about Disney’s upcoming Snow White, the film is currently undergoing reshoots in London.

It’s unclear what these reshoots are for at this time or how long they will last.

Disney’s live-action ‘SNOW WHITE’ film is currently having reshoots in London. The film stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap. In theaters on March 21, 2025.

Disney’s live-action ‘SNOW WHITE’ film is currently having reshoots in London. The film stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap. In theaters on March 21, 2025. pic.twitter.com/VGRXE42W7L — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 19, 2024

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Replaced: Netflix Introduces New ‘Stranger Things’ Star

These reported reshoots follow a few other production issues, with the film originally intended to be released in 2024. Snow White was delayed an entire year and is now officially set to release in theaters on March 21, 2025.

This is not stopping Disney from marketing the film, however, as the company recently revealed a behind-the-scenes look at Snow White. Per Variety, footage of Rachel Zgler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen was shown to attendees of the CineEurope trade show.

Disney has a large slate of films releasing next year, with 2025 being an especially exciting year for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2025, fans will finally be introduced to Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four.

Led by Hollywood icon Pedro Pascal and three more MCU newcomers, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four will usher audiences into a brand-new era of Marvel. However, this is far from where the fun ends.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* will also be released in 2025. Not much is known about this project, but previous MCU stars like Florence Pugh and David Harbour are set to reprise their respective roles as Yelena Belova and Alexei Shostakov.

To “cap” things off, the next installment of Marvel’s Captain America series will also arrive in 2025 following a variety of production issues. Captain America: Brave New World will mark the official introduction of Sam Wilson as Marvel’s new Captain America.

What upcoming Disney movie are you most excited about?