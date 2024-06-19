“Hard To Walk Away,” Marvel Superstar Shares Final Message Ahead of Film

Ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s official release later this summer, star Ryan Reynolds shared a message about the film.

Reynolds stated it was incredibly hard to walk away from the upcoming movie, with Deadpool & Wolverine poised to become one of Marvel and Disney’s biggest films of all time.

Ryan Reynolds, a Hollywood icon best known for playing the “merc with a mouth” in Marvel’s Deadpool films, shared a final message ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. This film acts as the third installment of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool series, which began back in 2016.

Reynolds first played a version of Deadpool in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, with the actor becoming inextricably attached to the character of Wade Wilson in the years following.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks an exciting new chapter for Marvel, with the film expected to explore the recently-introduced Multiverse in unprecedented ways. A wide range of Marvel characters are expected to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, with some cameos already being confirmed by Reynolds himself.

Some rumored cameos include pop sensation Taylor Swift and X-Men icon Halle Berry.

However, with just a few weeks until release, Reynolds has shared one final update about the film.

In a new story on his personal Instagram account, Reynolds confirms Deadpool & Wolverine is officially finished and ready for release.

“And that’s all she wrote for post production. Feels like a million years of work went by in a blink.”

The message comes packaged along with a black and white photo of Reynolds sitting next to director Shawn Levy.

“Sitting next to this guy made it all so sweet. Hard to walk away. ”

Deadpool & Wolverine will undoubtedly affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe in several ways, though the film feels somewhat like a “last hoorah” for Reynolds. It’s unclear how much longer Reynolds will play the spandex-wearing loudmouth, but it’s clear Deadpool & Wolverine will mark uncharted territory for both Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Deadpool & Wolverine will also most likely cap off one of Disney’s most profitable box office windows in recent memory, with Pixar’s Inside Out 2 breaking records mere hours after its release earlier this June.

Inside Out 2 is the direct sequel to Pixar’s smash-hit original film from 2015 and once again follows Riley and her collection of emotions. However, as Riley continues to grow up, several new emotions arrive, like Anxiety, played by Maya Hawke, and Envy, played by Ayo Edebiri.

In the days since its release, Inside Out 2 has already brought in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, something recent summer blockbusters, like Warner Bros.’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Universal’s The Fall Guy, both failed to do.

Analysts predict Deadpool & Wolverine could become Marvel’s biggest film and the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.

