Home » Entertainment » Marvel

With Five Weeks To Go, Marvel Officially Slashes ‘Deadpool’ Release Date

in Marvel

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen 1 Comment
Deadpool with a red 'X' in front

Credit: Inside the Magic

After what feels like an eternity, Deadpool’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut is almost upon us.

A person in a red and black superhero costume, clearly Deadpool from the Marvel universe, equipped with two swords on their back, is sitting on a ledge or rooftop reading a piece of paper. The background features a modern building with balconies.
Credit: 20th Century Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) will officially enter Kevin Feige’s MCU in late July. With David Leitch’s Deadpool 2 (2018) releasing six years ago, the arrival of the Merc with a Mouth has been a long time coming.

As the name implies, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool won’t be alone in this new franchise appearance. Legacy Marvel actor Hugh Jackman, who has been playing Logan/Wolverine since 2000’s X-Men, will also arrive in the MCU.

Wolverine and Deadpool stand in the middle of a deserted street, dressed in their superhero costumes, with a damaged pharmacy and debris in the background.
Credit: Marvel Studios

The pair, who are best friends in real life, are under a lot of pressure to secure some big bucks from audiences. It’s no secret that the Marvel Studios franchise has faced a steep decline in box office gross, reputation, and reliability over the last few years.

Last year, for example, included two of the studio’s poorest-received movies to date. Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023) flopped at the box office, netting just over $200 million globally and becoming the worst-performing MCU movie to date.

Monica Rambeau, Captain Marvel, and Kamala Khan on Carol Danvers' ship in 'The Marvels'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine, though, is already off to an impressive start. The upcoming Marvel movie is on track to gross a massive $200-$239 million domestically in its opening weekend.

This forecast would cement the R-rated film as the biggest opening of the year, usurping Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 (2024), which recently scored an above-expectations $155 million at the U.S. and Canada box office.

Deadpool holding a small, suited creature, standing next to Wolverine, with a serious expression, in a gloomy urban setting from Deadpool 3.
Credit: Marvel Studios

Not only is Deadpool & Wolverine the first Deadpool and X-Men-centric movie for Disney’s MCU, but it will also be the House of Mouse’s first R-rated Marvel movie.

Feige’s studio has historically produced PG-13 offerings, but in keeping with the 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) movies, Deadpool & Wolverine will officially be bloody, gory, and loaded with foul language.

A close-up image of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and intense expression, wearing a yellow and black suit, seemingly viewed from a low angle in "Deadpool 3.
Credit: Marvel Studios

The R-rated nature of Deadpool & Wolverine has been a key component of the movie’s marketing. From the first teaser trailer that aired during the Super Bowl LVIII to the more recent popcorn bucket discourse, Shawn Levy’s movie is fully leaning into the cheeky antics of its leading character.

Written by Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick, Deadpool & Wolverine is set for a July 26 release. However, in a surprise turn of events, Marvel has slashed that worldwide schedule and is debuting the movie in one country two days earlier.

Deadpool dressed in a black and red superhero costume stands outdoors, holding a gun in one hand and pointing forward with the other hand. The costume has a mask covering their face, and a sword is seen strapped to their back. The background is a rocky terrain.
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Confirmed: Deadpool To Eradicate the Marvel Universe, Will Kill off Captain Marvel and Spider-Man

Per new footage (via Comic Book Movie), Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in Japan on July 24. The announcement came with a new statement from Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson–“Yes, your underwear is getting tighter.”

The movie recently secured a release in China, which should give box office numbers a huge bump. However, it is already on track to deliver $1 billion for Marvel Studios, a first since the release of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Deadpool and Wolverine in a yellow and blue costume, jump through a glowing circular portal, holding hands. Explosive scenery with smoke and debris is visible in the background.
Credit: Marvel Studios

Similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool & Wolverine has the potential to bring surprising cameos from across multiple franchises. Where Spider-Man dealt with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures characters, Levy’s movie has the catalog of Fox characters to pull from.

The 2019 Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox allows Feige’s studio to incorporate characters from franchises like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. A handful of appearances have already been made in the MCU canon, including Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Hank McCoy (Kelsey Grammer) in The Marvels.

john krasinski as reed richards
Credit: Marvel Studios

But with Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy will seemingly bring a huge host of characters into the official MCU for the first time. Alongside the titular heroes, the film sees the return of  Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar.

Trailer footage also confirmed that characters such as Lady Deathstrike and Azazel will also appear. Newcomers include Matthew Macfadyen as Time Variance Authority agent Mr. Paradox and Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova.

A heart made with Deadpool and Wolverine's hands
Credit: Marvel Studios

The inclusion of so many characters lends itself to the theory that Deadpool & Wolverine will act as a reboot of sorts for the MCU. It was clear from the first trailer that the film would tackle the issue of the Multiverse, with Wade Wilson declaring himself “Marvel Jesus” from the outset.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding this new release, and the film’s non-sequel nature will definitely be a win for Marvel Studios. Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said earlier this year that there was no such thing as superhero fatigue and that if great movies are made, audiences will come.

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in the teaser for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Report: ‘Deadpool’ Characters Not Involved in Disney’s New MCU After All

After two years of superhero sequels and a year of more misses than hits, Deadpool & Wolverine looks set to break the curse of under-performing Marvel movies and bring the franchise back up to the podium the studio itself created.

Are you disappointed Deadpool & Wolverine is not being released earlier in all markets? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Marvel

Tagged:DeadpoolMarvel StudiosMCU

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

View Comment (1)