Ryan Reynolds Gives Away Major ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameo Weeks Early

A new Deadpool & Wolverine cameo has been confirmed by “The Merc with a Mouth” himself.

With Marvel’s Infinity Saga wrapping up with Avengers: Infinity War (2017) and Avengers: Endgame (2018), fans are eagerly looking ahead to what’s in store for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Recent installments like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Disney+’s Loki have effectively submerged audiences in the Multiverse, the newest point of interest within the MCU.

The Multiverse has already allowed Disney and Marel to bring in fan-favorite characters and collide worlds previously thought to be separated forever. Despite a lot of excitement and hype diminishing post-Avengers,it’s clear that Disney and Marvel are building toward something just as epic with their upcoming slate of films.

This is most evident with Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be released this summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the next act in Marvel’s Deadpool franchise, which quickly became one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time with its original 2016 release. The official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine makes many references to the Multiverse and the Time Variance Authority (TVA), indicating the movie will not only be connected with current MCU films but also with the Disney+ original series like Loki.

Camoes are a big part of the discussion surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine, with the film rumored to have a plethora of iconic Marvel characters of old, especially a few original X-Men.

Now, weeks before release day, Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, has confirmed one cameo that fans will see in Deadpool and Wolverine.

While absent from Hollywood blockbusters, fans of the long-running comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Apple’s Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will certainly recognize Rob McElhenney. The writer, director, producer, and actor has been behind an impressive list of quality content, both online and on TV, starring alongside other beloved comedians, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and the legendary Danny DeVito, for nearly two decades.

McElhenney and Reynolds partnered up for FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, a sports documentary, several years ago, forming a TV and business partnership.

The two managed to cultivate quite a friendship, with Wrexham wrapping up its third season earlier this year. This friendship carries over to the MCU now, with Reynolds confirming his co-star and business partner will make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Rob McElhenney will have a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine! (via @WrexhamFX) pic.twitter.com/1Nb8wb0RcL — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 24, 2024

Other rumored cameos include Halle Berry’s Sue Storm and Taylor Swift’s MCU debut as Dazzler. A wide range of other cameos are reported to be included, but fans will just have to wait and see if these rumors are true.

Deadpool & Wolverine releases July 26, 2024, and is already shattering box office records. However, this is only the beginning, with Disney and Marvel Studios having a lot up their sleeves for 2025.

Next year, fans will be treated with several exciting Marvel projects, like Thunderbolts*, Captain America: Brave New World, and the introduction of Marvel’s first family in The Fantastic Four.

What Marvel movie are you most excited about?