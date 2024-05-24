Fans in Shock as ‘Spider-Man 4’ to Feature the Death of Peter Parker: Report

The story of Queens native Peter Parker and the enduring lesson of “with great power comes great responsibility” is well-known by now. Multiple actors have brought New York City’s beloved Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to life on screen, drawing inspiration from the rich Marvel Comics legacy created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Related: Taylor Swift Poised To Join MCU in New Solo TV Series: Report The cinematic journey of Spider-Man began with Tobey Maguire’s portrayal in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, which spanned from 2002 to 2007 (and might see a return in the near future). Andrew Garfield then took up the mantle in The Amazing Spider-Man series, starting in 2012 and continuing with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. Currently, under the leadership of Kevin Feige, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a unique arrangement with Sony, facilitated by their parent company, The Walt Disney Company. Tom Holland is the latest actor to portray Peter Parker, encountering reimagined versions of classic characters like Aunt May, MJ, Harry Osborn, the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Wilson Fisk. Holland made his debut in Marvel Studios’ MCU with Captain America: Civil War in 2016, followed by the solo film Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Currently, Holland’s Peter Parker is on hiatus, with Spider-Man 4 set to bring him back into the MCU following the mind-wiping events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Spider-Man 4 Receives Harrowing Update

According to known Hollywood and Marvel insiders, Spider-Man might actually meet his demise in Spider-Man 4. The news was originally broken by anonymous source Cryptic HD Quality on Twitter/X, who posted a (cryptic) GIF of a woman rolling over a coffin, hinting that Spidey might meet his end in the fourth MCU Spider-Man film. Fans did not think much of this post — until another scooper commented on the alleged tease.

Luckily, fans of the web-slinger will be glad to know that fellow insider Alex Perez of Cosmic Circus had more to add to this scoop — reassuring fans to not worry — as it would not have been the “first time” the character died:



He’ll bounce back. It’s not like this will be the first time he died 🤣

He’ll bounce back. It’s not like this will be the first time he died 🤣 https://t.co/aMlqUjlNzv — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) May 17, 2024

This has naturally stirred up fans, who are in shock over this news:

@wandalizav:What???

Meanwhile, others are quick to raise questions — like “who is going to kill him?”:

@Alex19999616: The question is who is going to kill him? Any Kingpin thugs? Scorpion? Kraven?🤔

The question is who is going to kill him? Any Kingpin thugs? Scorpion? Kraven?🤔 — Alex (@Alex19999616) May 17, 2024

Several other fans have made the connection between the previous reports of Venom and the Symbiote being in Spider-Man 4 — and posit that the Symbiote will be the one to resurrect Peter Parker:

@ArnoD963398: So Peter dies and the symbiote resurrects him ☠️🙏

So Peter dies and the symbiote resurrects him ☠️🙏 — Arno_D (@ArnoD963398) May 17, 2024

No matter what happens, it is clear that Disney is keen on playing fast and loose with fan expectations. Should any of these scoops prove true, Spider-Man 4 could certainly be epic enough for fans to get hooked on the new Spidey set of films, following the initial “Home” trilogy. The stakes definitely seem to be increasing exponentially.

What do you think about Tom Holland’s Peter Parker possibly getting killed off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!