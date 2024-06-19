Millie Bobby Brown Replaced: Netflix Introduces New ‘Stranger Things’ Star

If you are a fan of Millie Bobby Brown, get excited because she now has a twin sister that you can pay to visit.

Millie Bobby Brown has been beloved for years now. While the actress has starred in countless roles, it is her ongoing role as Eleven in Stranger Things that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Millie Bobby Brown’s portrayal of Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things catapulted her to global stardom. Her character, a young girl with shaved head and extraordinary telekinetic abilities, resonated deeply with audiences. Brown’s nuanced performance captured both the strength and vulnerability of Eleven, earning her critical acclaim, numerous awards, and a devoted fan following.

However, as Brown transitions from a child star to a young adult actress, she is demonstrably seeking to expand her artistic horizons. In various interviews, she has expressed a desire to explore new opportunities and tackle diverse roles beyond Stranger Things.

This ambition to diversify her career is a natural progression for a talented young actress, and Brown has actively pursued this goal. She has already secured several exciting projects, including a starring role in The Electric State, a highly anticipated science fiction film directed by the Russo brothers.

Brown’s talent was recognized early on. At the age of just 13, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Stranger Things. This nomination solidified her position as a rising star in Hollywood.

Since her breakthrough role, Brown has successfully transitioned into leading roles in major motion pictures. She headlined blockbuster films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), showcasing her range and ability to carry a film. Brown has also explored the world of producing, starring in the Netflix film Enola Holmes (2020), demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit and desire for creative control.

Beyond her impressive acting career, Brown serves as a role model for young girls. In 2018, she was appointed the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, a testament to her commitment to social justice and her desire to advocate for children’s rights.

While Brown’s film projects and philanthropic endeavors often generate public interest, her personal life has also attracted media attention. Recent reports suggest she may be taking a hiatus from filming Stranger Things, as she has been spotted enjoying time with her family at Disney World and new husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown’s journey from breakout star to Hollywood powerhouse is an ongoing saga. Her dedication to her craft, coupled with her ambition to explore new opportunities, suggests a long and successful career ahead. Audiences will undoubtedly continue to be captivated by her talent and her evolving on-screen persona.

It appears that Millie is still continuing to jet set around the world, even after her mini honeymoon.

Millie Bobby Brown recently surprised fans at Madame Tussauds London with the unveiling of her wax figure inspired by her character Enola Holmes. This exciting event brought together the worlds of fiction and reality, celebrating the spirited young detective.

The unveiling marked the culmination of a collaborative effort between Brown and the Madame Tussauds sculpting team. Back in the summer of 2023, Brown welcomed the artists to her Atlanta home for a “sitting,” where she meticulously worked through various poses and expressions for the Enola figure.

Additionally, she provided detailed reference notes and precise measurements to ensure an accurate and lifelike representation.

Steve Blackburn, General Manager of Madame Tussauds London, expressed enthusiasm about the new figure: “Move over, Sherlock – there’s a new Holmes in Baker Street! Working with Millie Bobby Brown to bring her beloved Enola Holmes to life has been a truly rewarding experience.”

Blackburn further highlighted the thematic synergy between Brown, Enola Holmes, and the museum’s iconic location: “Both Millie and Enola embody the qualities of intelligence, confidence, and defiance against societal norms, making them strong role models for a younger generation.

It’s also intriguing to note the proximity of the Sherlock Holmes Museum on Baker Street to Madame Tussauds London. While Sherlock has long held a prominent place in this location, it’s now Enola’s time to shine.”

Netflix promoted the new look on Instagram.

spot the difference @milliebobbybrown @madametussauds

Blackburn further speculated that Marie Tussaud, the trailblazing founder of Madame Tussauds, would likely have admired the character of Enola Holmes, given their shared spirit of empowerment.

The unveiling event itself included a surprise element, where a group of 26 lucky fans, chosen through a competition, witnessed Brown reveal the figure firsthand. This personal touch further enhanced the excitement surrounding the new addition to the museum.

While a third Enola Holmes movie is reportedly in development, fans can now enjoy an interactive encounter with Brown’s character through this immersive wax figure display at Madame Tussauds London. The figure serves not only as a testament to Brown’s acting skills but also celebrates the enduring appeal of the inspirational young detective, Enola Holmes.

Recently, we have seen the Stranger Things cast not be available to film, so much so that a church scene with Upside Down vines covering the building had to be pushed back months due to a lack of actor availability. With Millie gone and Noah Schapp also on hiatus (after being kicked out of a bar for being too intoxicated), it seems that things may be a little more delayed on set.

However, Shawn Levy announced that big news was coming. Most fans predict the first teaser trailer will be released this Friday. The series will likely debut in late 2025 with an early 2025 wrap date or perhaps 2026.

What do you think of Millie Bobby Brown’s wax figure?