Disney’s “Woke” ‘Snow White’ Shelved After Conflict, New Movie Takes Its Place

New developments have given a window into Disney’s controversial Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler and its detractors.

In a bold move against Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White, the conservative platform The Daily Wire previously announced its own version of the classic tale back in October of 2023.

Starring Brett Cooper, known for her conservative podcast The Comments Section and her role in the TV show Heathers, this adaptation aims to stay true to the original Brothers Grimm version, first published in 1812. The project promises to emphasize themes of community, perseverance, good versus evil, and beauty versus vanity.

Brett Cooper recently shared insider information during an interview with Canadian psychologist and cultural critic Dr. Jordan Peterson. Cooper criticized Disney’s approach, stating, “People were very disappointed, very upset about the way Disney was rolling out this project.”

Her remarks come in the wake of casting controversies and a significant delay in Disney’s release schedule, which now reportedly places The Daily Wire’s version ahead by several months.

The Daily Wire’s adaptation, titled Snow White and the Evil Queen, will premiere on its Bentkey streaming platform. This new venture reflects a growing trend among conservative media to create content that counters what they perceive as a “woke” agenda in Hollywood.

By adhering closely to the Brothers Grimm’s original tale, The Daily Wire aims to “recapture the essence of the beloved story” while addressing the dissatisfaction among fans of the classic narrative.

Disney’s Snow White, initially slated for release two months ago, has been postponed to 2025. The studio attributed the delay to the recently settled SAG-AFTRA strike, but many detractors believe the postponement is an attempt to distance the film from ongoing controversies.

Critics have highlighted the film’s casting decisions and narrative changes as points of contention. Rachel Zegler, cast as Snow White, has made comments suggesting significant deviations from the traditional storyline, including a departure from the prince-rescues-princess theme.

Additionally, Disney’s decision to replace the iconic seven dwarfs with “magical creatures” has drawn sharp criticism. The company faced backlash for what some see as an overreaction to political correctness, leading to fears that the film’s final product may alienate longtime fans.

Financially, Disney faces a substantial challenge, needing to generate over $340 million at the box office just to break even. This figure could rise as production continues, putting added pressure on the studio to deliver a successful film amid mounting skepticism.

David Hand, a former Disney designer and son of one of the original film’s directors, has been vocal about his disapproval of Disney’s recent decisions.

He described many of the changes as “insulting” and argued that they show a lack of respect for Disney’s legacy and his father’s contributions. Hand’s sentiments echo those of many fans who feel that the essence of the original Snow White story is being lost in the pursuit of modern reinterpretations.

“They change the stories, they change the thought processes of the characters, they just aren’t the original stories anymore. They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that,” Hand told the Telegraph in an interview. “I find it quite frankly a bit insulting that they may have done with some of these classic films. There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did… I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

Despite the controversy, there has been no official response from Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, or Andrew Burnap, who star in Disney’s version of Snow White. Reports of Zegler expressing anger over The Daily Wire’s “anti-woke” adaptation have circulated, but these claims appear to be unfounded.

A viral video purportedly showing Zegler’s reaction included a disclaimer warning viewers that the content might be gossip, rumors, or exaggerated. As of now, there is no verifiable evidence that Zegler or her co-stars have commented on the competing adaptation. The latest comments from Zegler, on the other hand, changed tones in her remarks about the film.

The actress described the Disney princess as “iconic” in an interview with Variety, and said she understands that this film is important to many fans.

“The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself,” Zegler said.

As the release date approaches, it will be interesting to see how both versions of Snow White are received by audiences and critics alike.

What do you think of the competition over Snow White? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!