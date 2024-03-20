Celebrity Takes Stand: Calls Out Disney’s “Woke” ‘Snow White’

Disney’s Snow White (2025) has easily become one of the most controversial projects in the company’s history.

Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler (Snow White), Gal Gadot (Evil Queen), and Andrew Burnap (Jonathan), Disney’s Snow White was originally supposed to be released this month. However, amid the SAG-AFTRA strikes and backlash that the film received, Disney ultimately made the decision to delay the movie by a full year, pushing its release to March 21, 2025.

At the forefront of the controversy surrounding the film are the changes that Disney allegedly made to the film. Despite the iconic nature of the original 1937 animated classic, many accused Disney of “turning woke” with its changes to the fairytale, instead of focusing on a progressive version. These changes were only exacerbated when Rachel Zegler began to offer comments on the film, sharing that “it was not 1937 anymore” and that the Disney princess “would not be saved by a prince.”

Of course, one of the major controversies surrounding the film has to do with the use of the dwarves.

Zach and Tori Roloff are stars of the reality television series Little People, Big World. Zach, who has achondroplasia, provides insight into the daily experiences and perspectives of individuals with dwarfism.

Just recently, the stars spoke on the upcoming live-action film and the decision to use CGI.

“That’s jobs for them that were taken away,” Zach said. “That’s an opportunity for them to get on a Disney resume.”

Zach said that there were other ways Disney could’ve updated the film.

“So they’re being progressive by updating Snow White. Be progressive by updating the dwarves,” Zach said. “You could tell the story of the seven dwarves without putting them in a cave, without making it all magical and a bunch of hermits out in the wilderness mining.”

In addition, the Little People, Big World star said that “being on camera is very powerful,” and that “even if it’s not shown in the best way, we can correct that, we can adjust, we move forward,” he said. “It’s still a very powerful thing.”

“Even though some people might say, ‘You’re not being portrayed the right way,’ there are still parts of the population that will simply look at you and be like, ‘You are on TV. You’re awesome. That’s so cool. I respect you,'” he added.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) stands as a cornerstone in the history of animation and filmmaking, marking Walt Disney’s bold leap into feature-length animated storytelling. At the time of its release, many doubted the viability of a full-length animated film, but Disney’s vision and perseverance defied skepticism.

Snow White not only became the first-ever full-length cel-animated feature in motion picture history but also set a new standard for storytelling and animation quality. The film’s success not only secured Disney’s position as a pioneering force in the animation industry but also established the Walt Disney Company as a dominant player in entertainment, laying the foundation for its future ventures into film, television, theme parks, and beyond.

For Walt Disney personally, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs represented a culmination of years of hard work, innovation, and risk-taking. The film was a testament to Disney’s unwavering belief in the power of storytelling and animation as mediums for enchanting audiences of all ages. Its critical and commercial success not only validated Disney’s creative instincts but also provided the financial stability needed to expand his studio’s ambitions. Beyond its immediate impact, Snow White’s enduring legacy can be seen in its influence on generations of filmmakers and animators, shaping the trajectory of animation as an art form and inspiring countless future Disney classics.

