Rachel Zegler ‘Snow White’ Remake Reaches Turning Point, Major Update Incoming

Fans looking forward to Disney’s live-action Snow White are possibly in for a big treat very soon.

The Walt Disney Company reportedly plans to release the first official trailer for Snow White very soon. Reports claim Disney is expected to release the trailer alongside its annual D23 event, which starts this week.

Live-action remakes are nothing new for Disney, but the company’s attempt to modernize Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) has proven incredibly controversial. Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in the film, starring alongside Gal Gadot, who will portray the Evil Queen.

The young actress has already graced the silver screen in films like West Side Story (2021) and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), though her upcoming role is arguably her biggest and most advertised to date.

However, Zegler’s approach to playing the iconic princess has been marred by controversy and backlash from fans and the internet as a whole, placing doubt on the upcoming film’s overall performance.

Rachel Zegler Controversy Explained

Rachel Zegler was first revealed to be playing Snow White back in 2022. Remakes are a touchy subject, especially for Disney fans, and the actress was immediately targeted by the internet. Zegler admittedly approached the role in an unexpected way, revealing she was not the biggest fan of Snow White’s character, and went on to critique the original film.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” said Zegler. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that… she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Zegler has repeatedly emphasized the need for stories that better represent contemporary values. The actress reiterated her complaints about the prince, calling him “a guy who literally stalks her.”

While this sentiment can be appreciated, it also alienated a large number of would-be fans, prompting controversy and backlash for both the actress and the film as a whole.

However, as Snow White‘s release date steadily approaches, the excitement continues to grow, with fans potentially getting a significant update on the status of the film very soon.

According to multiple sources, including the Twitter/X account HollywoodHandle, the first official trailer for Disney’s live-action Snow White will be released during D23.

D23 is an annual event where Disney announces various projects. Experience a Disney fan event like no other,” states Disney.

The first trailer for the ‘SNOW WHITE’ live-action film is reportedly set to release during D23

“All the worlds of Disney, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more, will come together and provide the ultimate fans with a weekend full of presentations, panels, experiences, performances, shopping, and more!”

Disney D23 begins August 9 and lasts through August 11, 2024.

Snow White was originally intended to be released in March 2024 but was delayed a full year to March 21, 2025.

It’s assumed the film will take the classic princess story into new territory, with several scenes, like the infamous poison apple scene, reportedly being changed for the live-action version.

