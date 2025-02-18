Home » Featured

Disney Influencer Arrested on Livestream as Fans Watch in Shock

in Featured, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Eva Miller 1 Comment
A family of four looks at their phone while visiting Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World.

Credit: Disney

A Disney influencer and live-streamer, known as Tom Does Disney, was arrested in real-time during a live broadcast this past weekend, leaving fans stunned as the scene unfolded on-screen. The shocking moment occurred when law enforcement entered his home mid-stream, arresting both Tom and a woman identified as Jenna.

Live Stream Turns Into Unexpected Police Intervention

Tom Does Disney, a well-known figure in the Disney online community, regularly shares live content from Disney Parks and his personal life. However, viewers who tuned in over the weekend were caught off guard when the stream took an unexpected turn.

According to fans who witnessed the event before the live stream was removed, police entered Tom’s residence and placed both him and Jenna under arrest. While the official charges have not been confirmed, multiple reports from viewers indicate that the incident stemmed from a domestic physical altercation.

Though the livestream has since been deleted, clips and screenshots of the arrest have circulated across social media, fueling widespread discussion and speculation.

A monorail travels above a beautiful, landscaped garden with vibrant flowers arranged around a serene pond. In the background are modern, geometric buildings beneath a bright blue sky with scattered white clouds. Despite the bustling Walt Disney World crowds, people stroll and enjoy the sunny day.
Credit: Brian McGowan on Unsplash

What Led to the Arrest?

While official details from law enforcement have yet to be released, many viewers who watched the stream claim that officers arrived in response to a reported domestic dispute. As the live broadcast continued, fans observed authorities detaining both Tom and Jenna, marking a shocking moment for the influencer’s community.

Some fans took to social media to express concern over the situation, while others questioned what might have led to such a public incident.

A vibrant street scene at Disney theme park features people strolling along a main avenue adorned with festive fall decorations. Shops line both sides, and a castle looms majestically in the background under a bright, cloudy sky. Nearby, the entrance to Peter Pan’s Flight draws excited visitors.
Credit: Kaleb Tapp, Unsplash

Tom Does Disney has built a following through his theme park livestreams, videos, and Disney-related content. His streams often showcase his visits to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, attracting a dedicated fanbase of viewers who enjoy his real-time park experiences.

However, this latest incident has cast a shadow over his reputation, leaving fans wondering about the future of his content and whether he will address the situation publicly.

Tom just got arrested on live.
byu/sweetestsin93 inAdamthewoocriticism

What Happens Next?

As of now, Tom Does Disney has not made any public statements regarding the arrest, and his social media accounts remain active but without new updates. It is unclear whether the influencer will face legal consequences or return to streaming in the near future.

For now, Disney fans are left waiting for more details as the online community reacts to this unprecedented turn of events.

in Featured, Walt Disney World

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

View Comment (1)