Disney Fans Are Jealous of Universal, It’s “Better Overall”

When visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts, the most important thing to focus on for many Guests would be the rides and attractions. From classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to more thrilling attractions like Expedition Everest and the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Guests have a lot of choices to pick from when visiting.

This is without even mentioning all of the new exciting projects coming along at the Disney Parks right now. At Disney World, Guests are eagerly anticipating Magic Kingdom’s TRON roller coaster.

The ride first opened in Shanghai Disney and has been a smash hit ever since. We recently saw the ride being tested, so hopefully, we will get some more information on the opening day of the coaster soon, especially considering Disney’s D23 is happening in September.

At Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Guests are awaiting the opening day of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a popular attraction that recently opened at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. The ride is a trackless ride that takes Guests on a journey following Minnie & Mickey and is an amazing display of technology, new and old.

Disneyland also welcomed a brand-new land recently in the form of Avengers Campus. Here, Guests can live out their own Marvel adventure and interact with fan-favorite characters like Spider-Man, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Loki, Black Widow, and many more.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

However, despite all of the amazing rides and attractions that the Disney Parks offer Guests, some may still feel like other Resorts do it better. A recent post on social media sparked a debate where passionate fans revealed which rides Universal Studios, Disney’s biggest theme park competitor, does better.

“I love Disney, but universal rides overall are better to me. Disney has undoubtedly the better atmosphere, though. Also, going to other theme parks isn’t a loyalty thing lol. Both help each other and both are doing just fine, if you enjoy theme parks, go enjoy them!”

The first ride mentioned was Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. One user said they were jealous of all of the “Harry Potter rides” and for a good reason. Many have held Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter in high regard since it opened at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando.

Join Hagrid and Fly into the Forbidden Forest. Now’s the time to join Hagrid™ as you fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts™ castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster—only at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

E.T. Adventure

The next ride mentioned was Universal’s E.T. Adventure Ride. Regarding the classic attraction, one user said, “E.T. feels so much like a Disney ride until you get to the fever dream at the end. The line is even super awesome. I love the spookiness and the feeling of ominous anticipation you get throughout the forest in the line and the first part of the ride. It may not be the newest or most technologically advanced ride at Universal, but I don’t think Disney World has a ride with the same vibe. And I wish it did.”

“If you consider fit and audience, there’s really only one attraction at Universal that feels like a Disney ride. It’s probably the only one that I’d say I’m “jealous” of, in this sense – and even then, it’s not so much the ride as it is the overall experience. That is E.T. Adventure. You could drop E.T. Adventure into Hollywood Studios without changing a single thing. You could put it in the Star Tours building (and move Star Tours to Galaxy’s Edge), and you’d be done. The interior queue of that ride is just so transporting and amazing, it’s a shame that Disney actually doesn’t have anything even remotely close to it.”

Another user urged other Guests to ride it “while you can,” saying:

“It’s the only opening day attraction still in operation. Ride it while you can.” Another said, “ET has been my favorite since Universal opened. More of the initial attractions were themed like that with line stories and more. It seems to have been dropped in favor of thrill rides though.”

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

Of course, no discussion of Universal Studios attractions would be complete without mentioning arguably the two best. Firstly, Velocicoaster is an intense and thrilling roller coaster that plunges Guests directly into the world of, well, Jurassic World. Guests will fly high and drop low as they dodge a few velociraptors along the way.

Aside from the fact that VelociCoaster is arguably one of the most thrilling attractions that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer, the Islands of Adventure coaster is also excellently themed. When Guests approach the attraction, they are not just approaching a roller coaster, but a roller coaster inside a raptor paddock — finally completing the InGen experience in a reality where Guests can experience Jurassic World as a theme park, much like we saw in the first film.

Aside from having the massive paddocks and jagged rock work looming over Guests, there is a watchtower that not only caters to theming but aligns up perfectly with the pre-show where we see Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and, in the evening, creates a daunting spotlight that works just as a typical watchtower would.

VelociCoaster has really given Disney a run for its money, and although Disney World recently introduced a new roller coaster in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, if you’re a Disney fan, it’s hard not to be jealous of this incredible attraction.

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Another ride fans continued to mention was Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. This is an attraction that is part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and can be found at Universal Studios Hollywood, Orlando, Japan, and Beijing, signifying how popular and beloved it truly is.

At the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Guests can ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, which is an attraction that takes place inside Hogwarts Castle. Guests are able to enjoy the screen/dark ride attraction where they play Quidditch, see dementors, giant spiders, the whomping willow, snakes, dragons, and more!

The ride is a unique experience, leaving Guests dangling in the air as they weave and dodge many fan-favorite characters from the world of Harry Potter.

Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Visit iconic locations such as Dumbledore’s office, the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, the Gryffindor™ common room, the Room of Requirement, and more. Then get ready to soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter™ and his friends on an unforgettably thrilling adventure, coming face-to-face with an array of magical creatures. This amazing attraction uses groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) to create a one-of-a-kind ride.

Lastly, what Universal Studios discussion would be complete without mentioning the iconic Revenge of the Mummy. This incredibly adventurous ride can be found at Universal Studios Hollywood, Orland, and the Singapore Resorts, indicating once again how popular it is. Unfortunately, Guests have been missing this ride at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando.

Universal Orlando Resort closed Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida for an extensive refurbishment back in January, and, to this date, the attraction remains closed with a reopening date listed as “late summer 2022.” .e still do not know when the ride will return, but we hope it comes back soon.

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

Are there any rides you wish Disney had? Or maybe rides you wish Universal Studios had?

