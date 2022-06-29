Disney Unexpectedly Removes Park Experiences From Lightning Lane

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests will find all sorts of fun and unique things to do. Most notably, Guests can live out their own Star Wars adventure at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with incredible rides, jaw-dropping theming, and a level of immersion you have never seen from Disney before.

One of the more personal experiences Guests could have was meeting with iconic characters from the series like Darth Vader, BB-8, and Chewbacca at Star Wars Launch Bay which has been closed for quite some time.

After reporting that Star Wars Launch Bay would reopen on July 17, we noticed that several meet and greets were added to Disney's Paid Lightning Lane service. However, taking a look at the official website now revealed these have been removed. Lightning Lane options at Disney's Hollywood Studios now include the following: Lightning Lane Entrances Offered Through Disney Genie+ Service

Experiences offered (subject to change without notice*): Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Junior Play & Dance!

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Meet Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway**

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™

Toy Story Mania! Lightning Lane Entrances for Individual Purchase (Not Offered Through Disney Genie+ Service)

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Star Wars Launch Bay opened in 2015, featuring art, props, and merchandise from the Star Wars films. Later, meet-and-greets with Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and other Star Wars characters were added. It underwent many changes over the years, with the addition and eventual removal of the Jawa characters who roamed the exhibit, trading Guests’ droid parts for any small, shiny object they could get their hands on. Considering the success of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, fans wondered if the Launch Bay would ever return. Following the new land’s opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the older meet-and-greet area closed, and the shops felt more barren than before so we are super excited that it will in fact return.

Disney describes Star Wars Launch Bay as follows:

