Next Marvel Crossover Gets First Official Trailer Following Major Cast Announcement

The Marvel fanbase is still reeling from the major announcement for Avengers: Doomsday. Previously titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty—rebranded following the firing of Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors—the film, along with the subsequent Avengers: Secret Wars, will conclude the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Six and “The Multiverse Saga.”

With the Russo brothers (Captain America: Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame) back onboard as directors, and Tony Stark/Iron Man actor/legend Robert Downey Jr. stepping into the role of Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom, Doomsday is set to be the MCU’s biggest movie since 2019’s Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday

With production now underway, a teaser revealing several actors was recently dropped during a multi-hour stream. Those returning from previous MCU films include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), and Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther).

Several actors from non-MCU Marvel movies are also returning. They are: Channing Tatum’s Remy LeBeau/Gambit as seen in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X from the X-Men movies (and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast from some of the earlier X-Men films (who also appeared in 2023’s The Marvels).

Several confirmed X-Men actors/characters yet to have their MCU debut are Ian McKellen’s Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, Alan Cumming’s Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn’s Raven Darkhölme/Mystique, and James Marsden’s Scott Summers Cyclops.

Watch the official teaser for Avengers: Doomsday below:

“Marvel Cosmic Invasion”

Avengers: Doomsday isn’t the only upcoming epic crossover from Marvel.

While not part of the MCU, a new video game titled “Marvel Cosmic Invasion,” which allows to you to choose between 15 iconic Marvel heroes, from Avengers’ Captain America to X-Men’s Storm, as well as characters like Spider-Man and Venom, in a retro beat ’em up across several different arenas, recently dropped its first official trailer.

The title is being developed by Tribute Games, who gave us the beloved 2022 arcade brawler, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.”

Watch the official trailer for “Marvel Cosmic Invasion” below:

“A cosmic battle awaits! After Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance,” the official description for the game reads.

“Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America, and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the universe will be fought across the stars in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion!”

The MCU’s Resurgence

Recent years have seen the MCU struggle with lackluster content that has struggled both with audiences and critics and at the box office (or with ratings on Disney+).

Since Avengers: Endgame made for a satisfying conclusion to “The Infinity Saga,” the franchise has failed to deliver more crowd-pleasing content in theaters or on streaming.

Though there have been some truly worthy call-outs (Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine), films such as Black Widow (2021) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Disney+ shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) and Secret Invasion (2023) have left many fans completely disenfranchised with the MCU.

But now, with Avengers: Doomsday reigniting audiences’ interest, and “Cosmic Invasion” also reminding fans that Marvel crossover events featuring epic line-ups are a pretty good reason to be excited again, it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back on track.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in US theaters on May 1, 2026. Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

“Marvel Cosmic Invasion” will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC via Steam sometime this year.

Are you excited for these epic Marvel crossover events? Let us know in the comments down below!