Confirmed: New ‘Spider-Man’ Multiverse Sequel Will Cross Over With Non-Marvel Franchise

There was a time when the thought of Disney owning franchises like Predator was pure fantasy. Heck, even Spider-Man. Now, like an earth-dominating alien entity in its own right, the House of Mouse has consumed more properties than we can keep up with.

Say what you will about what Disney might have done to the once-sacred Star Wars franchise, but there’s no denying that it seems to be handing both Predator and Spider-Man with great aplomb.

2022’s Prey, a distant prequel to the 1987 classic Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, was a return to form for the franchise after the disastrous (but entertaining for all the wrong reasons) The Predator (2018). The Hulu/Disney+ and Star original was also a huge success.

The Spidey stuff speaks for itself. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossover movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which followed the equally awesome Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home and brought together multiple Spider-Man timelines, obliterated the box office in 2021, grossing $1.95 billion worldwide.

And then there are the two Spider-Verse animated movies, both of which were also huge successes.

Now, get ready for a truly unprecedented crossover movie, one that will see Spidey traversing worlds far beyond the Marvel Multiverse.

Spider-Man Crosses Over With a Surprising Sci-Fi Franchise

With the 20th Century Studios’ Predator now falling under the ever-expanding Disney banner (along with the likes of Alien), we’ve already seen comic book crossovers with “Predator vs. Wolverine” and, more recently, “Predator vs. Black Panther.”

But next up is a crossover likely to get your Spidey-sense tingling: Marvel Comics‘ “Predator vs. Spider-Man”. Set for release in 2025, the cover for #1 has been revealed, which shows our Friendly Neighborhood Spidey being seriously manhandled by the Predator atop a New York City skyrise.

Not much is known about the plot, but [spoiler] “Predator vs. Black Panther” ends with the deadly alien creatures leaving Wakanda and its people but not without some Vibranium to upgrade their technology.

Does this mean that the Predator, or Predators, set to go up against Spidey will be even tougher than usual to beat? Either way, the prospect of seeing the wall-crawler venture far beyond the Marvel universe alone is thrilling to say the least.

More From Predator and Spider-Man

“Predator vs. Wolverine” and “Predator vs. Black Panther” writer Benjamin Percy and artist Marcelo Ferreira return to bring sci-fi’s deadliest extra-terrestrial villain and the iconic Marvel superhero face to face. Check out the official cover reveal over on ComicBook.com.

But if comic books aren’t your thing, there’s still plenty to look forward to for both the Spider-Man and Predator franchises.

On the Spidey side of things, there’s a bunch of projects in the works, including the upcoming Sony Spider-Man Universe spinoff Kraven the Hunter, the 3D-animated sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (TBA), the untitled Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel, and the long-rumored live-action Miles Morales movie.

But it seems the Predator is just as busy. Not only is there a sequel to the Predator prequel Prey in the works, there’s also a spinoff to the 2022 film titled Predator: Badlands (2025) in development, as well as a “secret” Predator movie that’s also heading to theaters next year. “Swinging” back to the project in question, who knows where things will go after “Predator vs. Spider-Man”. While comics have a lot more creative freedom than movies, neither franchise is a stranger to overlapping with an otherwise unrelated IP in live action. Predator has already gone “claw to claw” with the Xenomorph in the Alien vs. Predator movies, and while Spidey has only crossed over with other Spider-Man continuities in No Way Home and the Spider-Verse series, never say never–especially now that Disney owns Predator. For now, we aren’t too worried about Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The Predator might be a truly formidable opponent, but if it bleeds, we’re pretty sure Spidey can kill it.

Are you excited about “Predator vs. Spider-Man”? We know we are! Let us know in the comments down below!