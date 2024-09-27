Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Future Decided for 2025: Report

The story of Peter Parker, the young hero from Queens who embodies the famous phrase “with great power comes great responsibility,” has become legendary. Several actors have portrayed Spider-Man on screen, paying homage to the iconic legacy created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in Marvel Comics.

Related: Disney Will Bring “Star Trek” Into Their Disney+ Catalog

With the departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (Tony Stark) and Chris Evans’ Captain America (Steve Rogers), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has entered a new phase known as the Multiverse Saga, and no character better represents this chaotic new era than Spider-Man.

The character’s cinematic journey began with Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) — rumored to return. Andrew Garfield then took over the mantle in The Amazing Spider-Man series, debuting in 2012 and continuing with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014.

Marvel Comics’ iconic Spider-Man storyline introduces a rich cast of characters, including Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Harry Osborn, Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, and Doctor Octopus, all set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City. Spider-Man’s story has been reimagined across various media, from animated movies to blockbuster films, cementing its place as a timeless cornerstone of superhero storytelling.

Now, the MCU’s Tom Holland is reportedly about to make a comeback, with a new update shared that reveals Disney’s alleged plan for the fan-favorite web-slinger.

Disney Pushes Spider-Man Return

Related: Marvel Won’t Be Putting Out Another R-Rated Movie, Report Says

Known insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) has provided a new update: Both Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, AKA Avengers 5) will film concurrently in early 2025.

The news was dropped via Daniel Richtman’s Patreon, with an indication from the source that Holland himself would be “bouncing between” both film sets:

Marvel will begin production on both ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Spider-Man 4’ in early 2025. Tom Holland will be bouncing between both projects.

Additionally, Richtman shared that Spider-Man’s role in the upcoming Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will, in fact, be “significantly larger” than in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019):

Spider-Man will have a significantly larger role in Doomsday than he did in Infinity War and Endgame.

Will the MCU finally see Holland return in Spider-Man 4? It definitely seems like it’s set to happen.

Recently, tensions have reportedly arisen between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, putting the future of Spider-Man’s character and storyline at a crossroads. Marvel Studios and Disney are said to be pushing for a more “grounded” and “street-level” direction for Spider-Man 4, while Sony is advocating for a Multiverse-centric approach similar to No Way Home.

There are signs that Spider-Man 4, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi (2021), could see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker joining forces with Tom Hardy’s Venom/Eddie Brock, after the upcoming Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) film Venom: The Last Dance — the third Venom film and seemingly the last.

Will Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus/Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), the Sandman/Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) return somehow in the new Spider-Man 4? What about MJ/Michelle Jones (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) after the death of Melissa Tomei’s Aunt May?

It seems for now, only time will tell.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man 4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!