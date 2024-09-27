Disney Will Bring “Star Trek” Into Their Disney+ Catalog

It’s not just Star Wars holding down the sci-fi fort over at Disney+ (Disney Plus) anymore.

Related: Marvel Won’t Be Putting Out Another R-Rated Movie, Report Says

Within a century, The Walt Disney Company’s impact has expanded significantly, with the business end of the company debuting its own dedicated streaming service, Disney+ (Disney Plus), in late 2019. The company has forged a self-contained realm of entertainment and acquired franchises, ranging from Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story series to Lucasfilm’s Star Wars sagas and the highly lucrative Avatar franchise by James Cameron.

Following Chris Evans’ passing of the Captain America mantle and the retirement of Steve Rogers, coupled with the ultimate sacrifice of Tony Stark/Iron Man, Disney’s golden goose — the Kevin Feige-run Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — has Earth’s Mightiest Heroes now stand on the edge of the unknown as they journey through the Multiverse Saga.

The MCU first boldly ventured into streaming television, incorporating mainline movie actors into the new Marvel Television series. Phase Four officially began in 2021 with the highly anticipated release of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus). Proving popular with Marvel fans WandaVision is now set to expand the franchise with two exciting spinoffs.

Related: First Look at Doctor Doom in Brand-New Trailer Following RDJ’s Announcement

These include Vision Quest, which has an uncertain production timeline but was initially anticipated for release around 2025, and Agatha All Along, a spooky spectacle focused on Kathryn Hahn’s witchy character, Agatha Harkness, which just began releasing last week.

Now, in what is essentially a spinoff of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Disney will try something decidedly “Star Trek,” according to Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel Studios’ Marvel Television.

Disney Goes Star Trek With New Series

The upcoming new NOVA series, featuring an “ensemble of young leads,” will likely introduce the character of Richard Rider, who wields the Nova Force after the Nova Empire’s destruction in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

Winderbaum opens up about the future of this new sci-fi-style series set within the MCU and states that “we want to get it right”:

We’re not gonna go on a show until we’re happy with a pilot, happy with a bible.

Brandon Davis of Phase Zero continues, asking how the “cosmic” side of the MCU will be explored in the new Marvel Television world and the “further out parts of the universe.” Winderbaum had this to say:

I mean, I’ve been really inspired by what Trek is doing over the last few years; I think their shows are incredible. That’s why we hired Terry to do Vision Quest with us.

Continuing about Nova specifically, Winderbaum adds:

But the Nova that’s being developed with now, it is really like, it’s an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn’t say too much. It’s like, it’s a great cast of characters that like are you know, in a… it’s got shades of Trek, shades of Battlestar but also has like, it also feels like… If you know the comics you know how… heated let’s say that Richard Rider kind of world can get, and it certainly embraces all of it.

Richard Rider, introduced in The Man Called Nova #1 (1976), is a high school student who inherits powers from a dying Nova Corpsman (already seen in previous Guardians films), gaining abilities like flight, super strength, and energy projection.

Sam Alexander, introduced in Marvel Point One #1 (2011), plays significant roles in storylines like “Annihilation” and “The New Warriors” after discovering his father’s old Nova Corps helmet and gaining similar powers. He has since featured in series such as “Nova” and “Champions.” With rumors circulating that Ryan Gosling may join the MCU as Nova opposite Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, excitement is building, and such a casting move would certainly draw major attention.

Watch the full interview with the cast and creatives of Agatha All Along and Brad Winderbaum below:

Nova, whether as Richard Rider or Sam Alexander in the Marvel comics, plays a pivotal role in the MCU’s upcoming NOVA project. Given his complex relationship with Peter Quill—who was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) — it’s likely that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord will be brought back into the fold.

Beyond his ties to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Nova also connects with the Ultimate Spider-Man series and has been involved in a love triangle with Apart from ties to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Nova has connections to the Ultimate Spider-Man series and continuity as well as being involved in a love triangle between Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Nova, and Star-Lord.

Are you excited to see this new Star Trek-like Nova series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, produced by Marvel Studios under The Walt Disney Company, marked the departure of former Marvel director James Gunn from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as he has now taken on the role of CEO at Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios — Marvel’s biggest rival.

The film brought back many beloved characters from the previous installments, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

Audiences reunited with Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), the gun-slinging human and former part-Celestial; Thanos’ daughters Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Nebula (Karen Gillan); the tree-like Groot (Vin Diesel); the cunning and adorable Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper); the vengeful Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista); the empathetic Mantis (Pom Klementieff); and the returning Ravagers Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn) and Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone). Even Cosmo the Spacedog (voiced by Maria Bakalova) made an appearance.

The Guardians faced new challenges as they encountered the radiant Adam Warlock, played by newcomer Will Poulter, alongside Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha. Chukwudi Iwuji portrayed the villainous High Evolutionary, supported by Nico Santos as his associate Theel.

The cast also featured Daniela Melchior as Ura, Kai Zen as Phyla-Vell, Linda Cardellini as Lylla the Otter, Asim Chaudhry as Teefs the Walrus, and Mikaela Hoover as Floor the Bunny, all former cellmates and friends of Rocket.