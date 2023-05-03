James Gunn Releases Horrifying, Yet Cute Footage From New ‘Guardians’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is going to be something else…

Just what it will be is still up in the air until this weekend, but director James Gunn has been giving bits and pieces to fans, letting them know more about what to expect. Already audiences know it will be the last adventure for the full team, that some members of the team will be leaving, and that it will be Gunn’s last project with Marvel, but what else has been revealed?

One of the most telling things that have been revealed in the lead-up to the release of Guardians Vol. 3 has been that not only is Rocket (Bradley Cooper) the secret protagonist of this film but of the entire Guardians franchise! Though this may come as a surprise given Peter Quill/Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) central role, it does make sense when fans take a step back and analyze.

In any screenplay, at the very basics, the protagonist is the driving force behind the action, and causes the major question of the film: will this character be able to achieve what they want? Over the course of each appearance he’s had in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the major question that Rocket (Cooper) has spurred has been, will he survive?

Another interesting thing fans learned recently about the threequel has been the impressive world record the movie broke. Fans learned that the new Guardians will be relying heavily on prosthetics and practical effects, so much so that they broke the world record for most prosthetics used on most actors in a single film. This doesn’t mean they’re doing away with CGI, however.

In a recent tweet on his personal Twitter, James Gunn released test footage of one of Rocket’s (Cooper) cellmates/friends from his youth, Floor (Mikaela Hoover). In what is most certainly an accurate representation of the film, the footage, which reflects a test for the character, is both a little off-putting and cute at the same time. Can fans expect the same from the rest of the movie?

Test footage of Rocket’s childhood friend & cellmate Floor by@framestore, character played by Mikaela Hoover. #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 only in theaters this Friday. #gotgvol3 #floor

With a villain like the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) facing off against the Guardians, it’s no surprise that things will be at least a little horrifying, a little cute, a little funny, and a little emotional. All of this actually makes for the perfect culmination of the Guardians franchise, which has, from the beginning, combined all of these elements to make a product and franchise that people know and love.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023, and stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. The last entry into the Guardians franchise will see the team rally to protect Rocket (Cooper) on their most perilous mission yet.

