One Week Before Release, ‘Guardians 3’ Has Already Broken a World Record

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is bound to be something else…

No one besides those at the premiere knows quite what to expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marvel fans know there will be plenty of humor but that this might be the saddest Marvel movie in a long time as they are bound to bid farewell to more than a few of the characters they know and love…

A few of the actors behind The Guardians have stated that this will be their last appearance, confirmed by James Gunn himself, who said that audiences will never see this exact team again, though some team members may survive. It’s bound to be an emotional sendoff: audiences have known these characters for almost ten years now after meeting them in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), so Gunn and others definitely wanted to do it right.

With reviews already pouring in of the film being one of Marvel’s best, it seems from the outset that they’re doing just that. All the promotional material promises an emotional last adventure with its fair share of laughs, and tears, even bringing Bradley Cooper, the voice of Rocket, to tears upon viewing.

It would stand to reason that Gunn would want to break new ground with this last film and make his farewell to Marvel Studios a memorable experience for moviegoers. Accordingly, the film, still less than a week away from release, has already broken a world record, and it’s very encouraging for the future of Marvel!

Deadline reported on the record being shattered, one previously held by The Grinch (2000), of all films. According to Deadline, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 broke the world record for the most makeup/prosthetics used in a single film, coming in at a staggering 23,000 prosthetics used on more than a thousand performers, leaving the previous record of just over 1,000 in the dust.

This bodes extremely well for Marvel, which, as a franchise, has traditionally relied heavily on CGI instead of practical effects. Could this new record be an indication of a shift towards more practical effects for both character makeup and set design? In an industry dominated by computer-generated imagery, it would be yet another way to make their work stand out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023, and stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. The last entry into the Guardians franchise will see the team rally to protect Rocket (Cooper) on their most perilous mission yet.

What do you think of this record? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!