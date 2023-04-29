‘Harley Quinn’ Actress Appearing In New Marvel Movie

A DC Actress in Marvel? It’s not unheard of…

With James Gunn being the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran and his last Marvel Studios film coming out in a week, the lines between Marvel and DC are somewhat blurred. Some fans have complained, but stars aren’t showing loyalty from one franchise to another, enjoying content from and participating in both franchises; still, this next one is surprising…

Not without precedent, however. Though sometimes they fly below the radar, many actors and actresses have starred in both Marvel and DC Roles, like JK Simmons, who has played both Commissioner Gordon and J Jonah Jameson, or Idris Elba, who was Heimdall and Bloodsport. While it does happen, it’s always interesting to see a performer’s versatility between franchises.

On top of that, while it takes versatility to act within the same genre in two different franchises, it would be a whole other ballgame to act within the same genre, the same franchise, and the same studio but in different roles. Marvel Studios is no stranger to recycling great talent who, early on, may have had a side role but has now been chosen to shine.

Fans may already be familiar with the dual roles Gemma Chan played, first in Captain Marvel (2019) as Minn-Erva, then as Sersi in The Eternals (2021) just a few short years later. She’s not the only one, though! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is bringing back some early Marvel Cinematic Universe talent and giving them another shot.

Nathan Fillion, Linda Cardellini, and of course, Sean Gunn are all returning for another round in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as different characters in Vol. 3, but they will be joined by yet another Marvel alumni. The Direct reported on comments made by Loki actress and Miss Minutes star Tara Strong, who was at the premiere of the third Guardians film. When asked why she was at the premiere that evening, Strong played coy:

“Well, I might be in it… It’s not Miss Minutes. I can’t say who it is, or… I could, but then I’d have to prune you… I’m going to turn back time with Miss Minutes.”

Strong joins a proud tradition in the 15-year tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of now playing two roles, Miss Minutes in Lokiand a mystery role in Guardians Vol. 3. It’s not terribly surprising, however, as Strong is a talented vocal performer, and has played dozens of characters over the years, including Harley Quinn for many different DC projects.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023, and stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. The last entry into the Guardians franchise will see the team rally to protect Rocket (Cooper) on their most perilous mission yet.

