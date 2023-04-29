Is ‘Twisted Metal’ Trying To Be ‘Guardians of the Galaxy?’

The first teaser for the Twisted Metal (2023) TV series has dropped, and its new tone is leaving fans of the classic vehicular combat game a bit confused.

Based on the Twisted Metal series of games created by David Jaffe, the Twisted Metal TV series follows the story of motor-mouthed John Doe as he tries to deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland with the aid of an axe-wielding car thief. The duo has to defend themselves from savage marauders and Sweet Tooth, a deranged clown who wields a machete and drives an ice cream truck.

The show was created by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, written by Michael Jonathon Smith, and stars Anthony Mackie as John Dow, Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, Will Arnett as the voice of Sweet Tooth, Samoa Joe as the physical Sweet Tooth, Neve Campbell as Raven, and Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone.

A teaser trailer was just released for the series, showing off Anthony Mackie in his leading role and the first look at the maniacal Sweet Tooth. However, fans of the series couldn’t help but think that the trailer’s tone feels… off.

‘Twisted Metal’ Teaser Swaps Rob Zombie with Bubble Gum Pop

When the PlayStation 2 was initially released, Twisted Metal: Black (2001) set the tone for every game on the system that was rated M for Mature. It was dark, violent, and took itself seriously. That does not seem to be the tone in the teaser for the show.

The teaser begins with Anthony Mackie turning on his car, loading a shotgun, and selecting a CD labeled “Road Mix.” Naturally, the first song that comes on is “Steal My Sunshine” by LEN, the best song to while violently murdering people in cars.

This is completely different from the games, which featured music from Rob Zombie and other musicians from the metal genre. This, combined with the quips and brighter visuals, has prompted fans to ask, “Is this Twisted Metal or Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)?”

While you can’t judge a movie or TV show before seeing it, this trailer has made hardcore Twisted Metal fans a bit wary. However, fans and newbies to the series can agree on one thing: Sweet Tooth looks absolutely terrifying.

Samoa Joe Looks Perfect as Sweet Tooth

Without a doubt, Sweet Tooth is the most iconic character from the game series, becoming so popular that, at one point, he was a mascot for the PlayStation. The man, also known as Needles Kane, is up there as one of the scariest clowns of all time, and that’s saying something!

While we barely got to hear Will Arnett’s voice for the character, viewers did get to see professional wrestler Samoa Joe physically play the serial killer, and it’s perfect. Everything from the physique to the movement is what has been established in the games. It’s hard to think of someone better to play the evil clown than Samoa Joe.

The Twisted Metal teaser seems to be a bit of a mixed bag, combining the tones of Guardians of the Galaxy and a slasher film. But then again, that could make for a truly memorable experience. Only time will tell.

How do you feel about the tone set by the Twisted Metal teaser?