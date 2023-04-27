Disney Blood Flows Through ‘Twisted Metal’ TV Show

Peacock just dropped the first poster for its new series, Twisted Metal (2023). And after looking at the cast list of this show based on a dark and violent video game series: there are a lot of Disney stars here!

Created by David Jaffe after getting frustrated during a traffic jam on Interstate 405, the first Twisted Metal game was released on the original PlayStation in 1995 and immediately became a household success, creating a wildly popular franchise including the critically-acclaimed Twisted Metal 2 (1996), Twisted Metal: Black (2001), and Twisted Metal: Head-On (2005).

Helmed by the iconic Sweet Tooth, an evil clown in an ice cream truck whose head is constantly on fire, the video game series tells the story of a psychotic group of combatants who battle each other to the death in a demolition derby-style tournament in order to earn a wish from the mysterious Calypso, which is usually twisted ironically.

While there had been talks for a movie for quite some time, Sony Entertainment and NBC Universal announced in 2019 that a Twisted Metal TV series was in the works. And while people are excited about a poster reveal and the soon-to-come trailer, fans are still surprised about how many Disney alums are in this mature show.

‘Twisted Metal’ is Filled Bumper to Bumper with Disney Talent

Twisted Metal is all about violent maniacs killing each other for a wish. While the wishing part may go hand-in-hand with Disney’s brand, the rest seems like something entirely different for most Disney stars. In fact, the creators and half of the cast are somehow related to Disney.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers behind the Deadpool movies, are creating the show. While this may make sense given both franchises share a more mature tone, the cast remains as much more of a shock.

Anthony Mackie, Captain America himself, leads the series as John Doe, a milkman with amnesia. His co-star is Stephanie Beatriz, most well-known for her turn as Mirabel Madrigal in Encanto (2021). Then there’s Neve Campbell who was in The Lion King II (1998) as Raven, Will Arnett from Ratatouille (2007) as the voice of Sweet Tooth, and Thomas Haden Church from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as Agent Stone.

The show also features performances from pro wrestler Samoa Joe as the physical Sweet Tooth, Richard Cabral, Tahj Vaughans, Mike Mitchell, Lou Beatty Jr., Michael Carollo, and Chloe Fineman.

Twisted Metal is set to release on Peacock in late 2023.

What would you drive in the Twisted Metal competition? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!