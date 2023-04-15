Culinary Institute Graduate’s ‘Ratatouille’ Tribute Goes Viral

At a recent graduation ceremony at the Culinary Institute of America, one fan of Brad Bird’s Ratatouille (2007) revealed that maybe she shouldn’t be the one walking across that stage.

Ratatouille may be one of the oddest Pixar films out there. It tells the story of Remy the Rat played by Patton Oswalt. Remy dreams of being a chef and is often visited by images of Chef Auguste Gusteau, played by Brad Garrett. However, his family tells him he should just scavenge like the rest of them.

Things change when Remy sneaks into Chef Gusteau’s restaurant and meets Alfredo Linguine, a garbage boy. The duo learn that Remy can control Linguine’s arms through his hair. They must then work together to become the best chefs in Paris while evading Head Chef Skinner, played by Ian Holm, and a vicious critic named Anton Ego, played by Peter O’Toole.

Directed by Brad Bird, the film has had a renaissance lately with the ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opening at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT in 2021, an unofficial musical called Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical or Ratatousical (2020), and even a parody plot line in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) where a raccoon named Raccacoonie controls a teppanyaki chef.

However, the most recent tribute to Brad Bird’s beloved animated film featured the lead character in his most natural environment: a culinary school.

CIA Graduate Had Remy From ‘Ratatouille’ To Guide the Way

In a recent Culinary Institute of America graduation ceremony, a series of new chefs were lined up in their white coats and high hats to walk and receive their diplomas. However, one graduate had a trick under her hat: Ratatouille’s main character Remy the Rat sitting there underneath with a small cap of his own.

Captured on video by TikTok user WazzardOz, the graduate’s sister, the Remy headpiece looked hand-crocheted and undeniably adorable. And viewers overwhelmingly agreed.

There were cries throughout the comments calling the tribute iconic, cute, amazing, adorable, and the best thing ever. One person was surprised, declaring, “It was Remy the entire time?! It should be his name on that diploma!” Someone else followed up with, “He needs his own little medal and diploma to match!”

Whether it was WazzardOz’s sister or Remy who did most of the work, congratulations are still in order for this momentous achievement.

Whether it was WazzardOz's sister or Remy who did most of the work, congratulations are still in order for this momentous achievement.