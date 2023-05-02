Miley Cyrus Booted From the MCU, Replaced by ‘Loki’ Actress In ‘Guardians 3’

Ex-Disney Channel darling Miley Cyrus is best known for pumping out pop hits like “Party in the U.S.A.” and “Flowers,” but she’s also flexed her acting chops in some major projects over the years. Memorably, Cyrus lent her voice to a minor character in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but sadly, it looks like she won’t be returning for the upcoming threequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is set to crash into theaters on May 5, and sees the titular team of heroes reuniting for one last ride—this time, to wage a war against a new threat: Chukwudi Iwuji’s The High Evolutionary.

Gunn will once again helm the film, which sees Chris Pratt reprising his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as her robotic sister, Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel, who voices the short-spoken, tree-like being, Groot.

Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below:

As MCU fans may remember, Cyrus lent her vocal talents to the character of Mainframe, who was introduced in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Mainframe appeared as part of Yondu’s team of Ravagers, led by Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord. The star-studded squad also featured Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord and Ving Rhames as Charlie-27.

In the comics, Mainframe is a male-presenting being with strong powers—enough to control an entire planet. However, Cyrus’ take on the character featured a goofy, feminine, customer service-esque vocal inflection, perhaps indicating a more lighthearted version of Mainframe for the MCU.

While the character only had one line—was only heard through a helmet in the second after-credits scene—it seems like Mainframe will have a slightly more prominent role in Vol. 3. And with a more substantial part apparently came the need for a more seasoned voice actress.

According to the official press release for Vol. 3, Cryus’ MCU character will now be played by Tara Strong, best known for playing dozens of popular animated characters like The Fairly OddParents’ Timmy Turner and Loki’s Miss Minutes.

While Strong’s double-casting in the MCU isn’t an unheard-of franchise phenomenon (Gunn is reusing several Marvel vets in Vol. 3), it’s surprising Cyrus wouldn’t choose to return for the final Guardians installment, considering how much Gunn seemed to enjoy working with her on Vol. 2.

The director praised the country-singer-turned-part-time-actress in a 2021 interview with Buzzfeed News, saying:

“I was admiring the tone of Miley Cyrus’s voice. I find her funny and likable and sweet. I liked that she cared about the contestants. So I was like, I think she would be a funny person to have as a voice. So we contacted her, and she said yes. She came in and recorded, and she was a delight to work with. She knows that there’s a chance that character may go on and become a bigger thing…that’s a possibility.”

Cyrus also seemed to enjoy her brief stint in the MCU, reminiscing on her role by tweeting

“I miss u guys so much” with a robot face emoji to Gunn, who responded with “#RavagersForever.”

For now, it remains unclear why Cyrus is choosing not to reprise her MCU role for Vol. 3. Some likely reasons behind her decision could be touring, previously-established acting commitments, recording her latest album, or simply not having an interest in returning to Marvel Studios.

Hopefully, Cyrus or Gunn will clear the air in the coming weeks after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.

What do you think of Tara Strong replacing Miley Cyrus as Mainframe in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below.