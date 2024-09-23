Marvel Won’t Be Putting Out Another R-Rated Movie, Report Says

With the departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise has transitioned into a new chapter — the Multiverse Saga.

Despite worries about “superhero fatigue” and the dismissal of Jonathan Majors, who formerly played Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is poised to once again transform the landscape of its cinematic universe.

Following Majors’ departure and Marvel President Kevin Feige’s potential shift from the Multiverse Saga to what is likely a Mutant Saga featuring X-Men characters, Avengers 5, previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and now called Avengers: Doomsday, is currently in development.

The film will pave the way for Avengers: Secret Wars, where Robert Downey Jr. will take on a new role as the supervillain Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom, likely to be introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

It appears Disney is slowly shifting away from the original Avengers lineup in the MCU, placing greater emphasis on Sony’s Spider-Man and 20th Century Fox’s (now 20th Century Studios) X-Men characters, as highlighted by the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

With the recent success of Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine) in their very own R-rated MCU summer blockbuster, it seems inevitable that the Marvel machine will want to cash in on the more adult-leaning trend.

However, that might not be the plan for the next phase for one Marvel franchise.

Despite Rumors, Venom 3 Seemingly Goes Safe Route

The Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) will reportedly be merging with the MCU more thoroughly if reports are to be believed about the plot of the upcoming Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Currently, scoopers are saying that the third Venom installment, Venom: The Last Dance, won’t, in fact, be R-rated — despite rumors to the contrary — and despite the overwhelming success of the recent MCU outing ushering in the Fox X-Men Universe, Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to the anonymous insider Cryptic HD Quality, it appears that PG-13 is the plan for the next and final Venom movie. Taking to X/Twitter, they shared:

It should’ve been obvious but for the ones who do think Venom will be R rated….my guy says they’re gunning for PG13.

Apparently, “gunning for” PG-13 here indicates that Sony (and to an extent Marvel Studios, if other rumors are true) don’t see the future of Tom Hardy’s Venom/Eddie Brock to be one that is raunchy in any way, even after the reported transfer to the MCU.

Instead, this further backs up the rumor that Venom will be significantly present in Spider-Man 4, as that audience is quite decidedly PG-13, if anything.

Could Disney and Sony be up to something with Venom and Spider-Man — that they would readily ignore the success of other R-rated Marvel franchises?

More about Venom: The Last Dance:

Venom: The Last Dance marks the third and final chapter in Sony’s Venom trilogy, with Tom Hardy returning as Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote, Venom. Directed by Kelly Marcel, the film is scheduled for release in October 2024.

Set within a possible Multiverse storyline, the film introduces both new and familiar faces, including characters from previous Spider-Man and Marvel films. It promises an intense and emotional conclusion to the symbiote saga.

In addition to Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, returning cast members include Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen and Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan. Newcomers Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor have joined the cast, though their roles remain under wraps.