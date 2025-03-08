Robert Downey Jr. Makes Shock Return as Iron Man, “It’s the Privilege of a Lifetime”

Dramatic though this may sound, it’s undeniable that Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe redefined modern superhero films. Debuting in Iron Man (2008), he quickly became the face of the MCU, anchoring the franchise through Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Iron Man’s emotional sacrifice closed a chapter that spanned over a decade.

His exit left fans mourning the loss of an iconic character while solidifying Downey Jr.’s legacy as a cornerstone of Marvel’s unprecedented box office success. However, this legacy isn’t done yet, with the actor set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), not as the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist but as the antagonist Doctor Doom.

The casting, however, has ignited backlash. Critics argue Downey’s return undermines Tony Stark’s impactful exit, while others question if his larger-than-life presence will overshadow Doom’s complex persona. Fans have voiced concerns that the MCU is relying too heavily on familiar faces rather than building new legacies amid mixed reviews in recent years.

Robert Downey Jr. Isn’t Done With Iron Man Just Yet

At the Future of World-Building at Disney panel at SXSW, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Walt Disney Imagineering President and Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn unveiled new details about the cutting-edge storytelling and technology behind Stark Flight Lab — the latest attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

The crowd erupted in applause as Robert Downey Jr. – who will appear in the ride – made a surprise appearance during the panel, dressed in a sharp suit and glasses befitting of Tony Stark himself.

Praising the creative team’s work, Downey said, “The curiosity, the passion, the inventiveness, the occasional flair for the dramatic — most of all a drive to put something good out into the world to make life better, at the minimum more fun by a mile. It’s the privilege of a lifetime to be invited to participate.”

Stark Flight Lab will feature “gyro-kinetic pods” that roll along a track before transferring to a robot arm — hoisting guests into the air for high-speed maneuvers inspired by Iron Man and other Avengers.

“Transferring from a track to a robot arm and then back again — nothing like this has ever been done before in a theme park,” Vaughn explained. “Usually, we hide all the tech behind the scenes so you can focus on the story. Here, the tech IS the story, so we’re putting it front and center.”

A familiar face from Stark’s world is also making its way into the attraction — his trusty robotic assistant, DUM-E. Downey, during an early visit to Imagineering, noted how much the ride’s robot arm resembled DUM-E, prompting the team to incorporate the character.

Using dancers and motion capture, Imagineers created a “virtual mirror” to bring the attraction’s robots to life, capturing the personality and movement fans know from the Iron Man films.

As for what’s next at Avengers Campus, Downey made it clear this is just the beginning. “Even after we finish with the Flight Lab, I want to stay with you all for the long haul,” he told Feige and Vaughn, sending the crowd into a frenzy. “This isn’t a one-time deal. You need more me.” Manifesting much more Iron Man in our future.

More Changes Heading to Avengers Campus

California Adventure will welcome more than just Stark Flight Lab to Avengers Campus.

Disney is doubling the size of the land, which already features Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. In addition to Stark Flight Lab, this expansion includes Avengers: Infinity Defense.

This will see guests jump between universes on a mission to stop King Thanos. Along the way, they’ll travel through iconic destinations from the franchise, such as Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City, as well as encountering superheroes including, Iron Man, Ant-Man, The Hulk, and Black Panther.