After Robert Downey Jr. Becomes Doctor Doom, Disney Has Found Iron Man’s Replacement

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America having exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise has entered a new era known as the Multiverse Saga.

Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who previously portrayed Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is set to reshape the Marvel movie landscape once again.

In light of Majors’ departure and Marvel President Kevin Feige’s consideration of a transition from the Multiverse Saga to a new (likely) Mutant Saga featuring X-Men characters, Avengers 5, formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and now titled Avengers: Doomsday, is in development. It is set to lead into Avengers: Secret Wars, which will center Robert Downey Jr.’s new role as the supervillain Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

It appears Disney is slowly shifting away from its original Avengers franchise within the MCU, leaning more on Sony’s Spider-Man and 20th Century Fox’s (now 20th Century Studios) X-Men properties, which predate the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the recent Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) has shown.

But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t building out new intellectual property from within the MCU — and that means staying true to their roots with a revitalization of sorts regarding their very first cinematic universe hero.

Goodbye, Iron Man: Hello, Iron Heart

The upcoming Disney+(Disney Plus) original series created by the newly christened Marvel Television division of Marvel Studios, Iron Heart, has just had its trailer officially shown at D23 as an exclusive of the event.

The following contains spoilers for Iron Heart from D23.

As the MCU sees Robert Downey Jr., famous star who embodied Marvel Studios’ Iron Man/Tony Stark ever since the first ever Iron Man (2008) movie make the move to playing the infamous Fantastic Four supervillain Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom from the Marvel Comics, fans have been wondering about whether Tony Stark is “dead” in the Multiverse for good.

With a notable gap for any sort of “Iron Man” type hero, Marvel President Kevin Feige has decided to move forward with Ironheart from the Marvel comic book universe as the new “Iron Man” of the MCU, AKA Riri Williams, the girl who takes on the mantle of Tony Stark with an AI of the man himself (much like Stark had his butler JARVIS) embedded in her suit.

Debuting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023), Riri Williams was portrayed by Dominique Thorne, who joined the fray with a prototype edition of her Iron Heart suit. Now, D23 has dropped a trailer showing off the first look at Iron Heart — officially rebranded with a space between “Iron” and “Heart” — much like “Iron Man”.

The following trailer was recorded by fans live, and shows In the Heights star Anthony Ramos as baddie The Hood/Parker Robbins, whom Riri Williams seemingly teams up with to secure funding for her suit and experiments after being expelled from MIT and having to leave her Black Panther suit in Wakanda. @ChitoGamingLive shares the recording to X/Twitter:

Iron Heart Trailer was Shown at #D23 pic.twitter.com/uj4WQbtiUp — Chito | Content Creator (@ChitoGamingLive) August 10, 2024

Further images have surfaced from other fans online, including images of the cast and crew, namely, Black Panther franchise director Ryan Coogler, Dominique Thorne, and Anthony Ramos:

@victoria_organa: Ryan Coogler for Ironheart!!! Ft the cast! (continued) Ironheart: Riri’s suit has to stay in Wakanda. Expelled from MIT. Turning to some less than legal means to fund her research and designs. Anthony Ramos is a baddie.

Ironheart: Riri's suit has to stay in Wakanda. Expelled from MIT. Turning to some less than legal means to fund her research and designs. Anthony Ramos is a baddie. pic.twitter.com/KqmNS1tfGB — victoria ➡️ D23 (@victoria_organa) August 10, 2024

A key part of the upcoming Young Avengers, Riri Williams will undoubtedly become the next high-tech supergenius hero and fill the technology-driven hole Tony Stark has left in the wider MCU and Avengers roster.

