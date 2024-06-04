Robert Downey Jr. Shares Iron Man Update, “It’s Crazily In My DNA”

Although Robert Downey Jr. is an Oscar-winning actor with a laundry list of iconic roles under his belt, Tony Stark/Iron Man is perhaps his claim to immortality. Could he still be interested in donning the mask and metal again?

Tony Stark/Iron Man is one of the essential players in the MCU and arguably the face of the Avengers franchise next to Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), or the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). However, it would be incredibly difficult to bring him back after his canonical death. That said, stranger things have happened in the franchise as of late.

The actor has made more than a name for himself in recent releases such as Oppenheimer (2023) and his Sherlock Holmes series, but his time as Tony Stark throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe is what won him multiversal acclaim as the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist. Although Stark met his end in the grand finale of Avengers: Endgame, Downey has recently come forward as “surprisingly open” to returning to the role.

Robert Downey Jr. Suits Up Again

As part of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster united for a back and fourth session talking about collaborations they’d worked on together and individual projects. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before Iron Man was brought up.

Although it has been some time since Downey slipped into the silk suits and power armor of Tony Stark, he was very open about the idea of returning to the character. When Foster asked if he’d ever consider putting the suit back on, the actor made the following remark.

“It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea. Between “Nyad” and [“Night Country”] and, for me, “Oppenheimer” and then “Sympathizer,” it really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: ‘Do we still look kind of OK?’ I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.'”

Could It Happen?

It’s clear that Downey still has interest and the confidence to bring the character back to life in some form or fashion, the only problem with that is that if he does make a return, it won’t be as the version of Stark fans are so familiar with.

Due to his sacrifice at the end of Endgame, the only realistic way Marvel could bring him back would be in a flashback, another multiverse scenario. However, it’s also been suggested that Stark return as an AI for his daughter or essentially taking on the role JARVIS had in earlier movies. Either way, given what we know now, RDJ seems far from finished with the character.

