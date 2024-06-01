‘Avengers 6’ Unclear, Marvel Actor Slams Latest Reports

One Marvel alumnus has slammed the latest rumors around Avengers: Secret Wars.

Of all the future projects lined up for Marvel in the next few years, few are as unclear as the next entries in the Avengers franchise. Since Avengers: Endgame (2019), three of the OG Avengers – Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), and Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow) – have exited the MCU, leaving the precise lineup unclear.

Heroes aside, what places a bigger question mark over these films is the antagonists themselves. The fifth Avengers film, Avengers: Kang Dynasty, has seen its planned villain (Kang, played by Jonathan Majors) fired from the franchise after he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

While there are rumors of a replacement announcement on the horizon, there have also been whispers that Marvel already planned to move away from Kang after the failure of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

There have also been rumors aplenty about what actors audiences can expect to see in Avengers: Secret Wars (whenever it does actually come out). Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been rumored to appear in the film as variants of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Similarly, some believe Robert Downey Jr. will reprise the role of Iron Man for the occasion.

Other names rumored for the film include Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Tom Hardy (Venom). Some sources claim Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Daredevil as a variant, while Tom Cruise will play another variant of Tony Stark.

Earlier this week, it was also said that the cast of Inhumans – The CW show based on the comic book heroes of the same name – will play a part in the film.

The Inhumans from the Inhumans series will return in 'AVENGERS: SECRET WARS'

During its brief run on The CW in 2017, Inhumans primarily followed Black Bolt – the Head of the Inhuman Royal Family who can kill with one whisper – played by Anson Mount. The actor later reprised the role for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where he was killed by Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the multiverse.

Although it would be great to see Mount back on the big screen as Black Bolt for a second time, it seems like we may be waiting a while as Mount has shot down the idea that the Inhumans will appear in Secret Wars.

“This is so interesting,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I’m so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm.”

While there’s always the chance that Mount is being elusive for Marvel’s sake or that he simply hasn’t signed on to appear yet, we have to admit that this is a cameo we can’t see happening, just like many others rumored for Secret Wars (which will apparently reboot the MCU as we know it).

Great though it would be to see a Marvel reunion of this scale (and despite the Russo Brothers and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk) saying that this film will probably be bigger than Endgame), the reality is that Marvel has already touched on Inhumans once for Doctor Strange. There’s only so much self-referential stuff one franchise can take – and we think an Inhumans cameo may be one step too far.

