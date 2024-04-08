Ex-Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Sentenced to 1 Year in Domestic Violence Case

A former Marvel star has been sentenced after being convicted of assault last year.

Jonathan Majors has officially been sentenced following his conviction of reckless assault in December. This conviction came months after his arrest in March of 2023 for assaulting his former partner, Grace Jabbari.

Majors was in the midst of a massive career hot streak when his arrest happened, starring in back-to-back blockbuster films like Creed III (2023) and Devotion (2022), as well as the HBO original series Lovecraft Country. However, Majors truly got his big break from Marvel, portraying Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios’ Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantmania (2023). Disney and Marvel both had big plans for Majors, reportedly gearing up the actor to become the next “big bad” in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Majors’ Hollywood career quickly came to a halt after reports of his abusive behavior came to light, however, with his ex-partner Grace Jabbari claiming the actor physically assaulted her. Majors found himself embroiled in months of legal turmoil and extensive court drama, with public perception of the actor quickly turning sour. Majors lost all of the goodwill and fandom he had successfully built up over the last several years through movies and television rapidly. As a result, Majors was fired from his position with Marvel Studios, leaving a massive hole for the next few Marvel films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Majors was sentenced Monday in New York City. The judge sentenced Majors to attend a 52-week-long domestic violence intervention program, stating “jail is not necessary.” Many were wondering if Majors would, in fact, serve time, but the actor successfully avoided jail altogether. The charges Majors faced carry a sentence of up to one year in prison. The intervention program will take place in person in Los Angeles, California.

Majors’ former partner, Jabbari, was in attendance today and read a statement to the court.

“He’s not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, and he will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari stated. “I will not rest until I feel that he’s not a danger to anyone else,” she said.

Majors was convicted of third-degree reckless assault as well as harassment.

Majors has reportedly been spotted getting in shape for his next role, though an official project has yet to be announced for the disgraced Marvel star. Majors is also the leading man in Magazine Dreams, a highly anticipated film from writer-director Elijah Bynum.

Magazine Dreams sees Majors take on the role of an aspiring bodybuilder obsessed with ambition and the pressure of competition. Magazine Dreams was acquired by Searchlight Pictures but then was later dropped after news broke of Majors’ abusive past. Magazine Dreams currently lies in limbo, with no word on when or if the film will have ever have an official release.

