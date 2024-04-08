Disneyland Makes History, Opens Last New Theme Park Ride

Disney just hit a major milestone, but not one that will excite most theme park guests.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is made up of two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, both of which feature a wide range of thrilling rides and classic dark rides. Guests will find all of the classic Disney theme park experiences here, like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and even The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, as well as the resort’s own version of Haunted Mansion called Phantom Manor. However, Disneyland Paris is best known for its stunning rendition of Disneyland’s beloved Sleeping Beauty Castle at the end of Main Street U.S.A., with many considering Disneyland Paris’ version to be the best. The castle is so stunning and beautiful that it could be considered its own attraction, drawing thousands of guests in each and every day.

The European resort has undergone significant changes since it first opened in 1992, something that has not changed. Currently, Disneyland Paris is undergoing some of the largest and most intensive changes, refurbishments, and renovations any Disney theme park resort has seen, with several major locations, stores, and restaurants losing permanently to make way for new and exciting expansions.

Unfortunately, not everything is new at Disneyland Paris, with the resort hitting a rather ugly milestone.

As we stated earlier, Disneyland Paris is made up of two distinct theme parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Disneyland Park is the resort’s original theme park and is heavily inspired by the original Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. This is where guests will find most of the iconic and classic dark rides and roller coasters. Guests will also find family-oriented adventures as well, like Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast. This arcade-style attraction is very similar to the versions found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, challenging guests with shooting targets as they travel through space with their laser blasters.

The experience is fun for the whole family, but unfortunately, this attraction just hit a very disappointing milestone. Today, April 8, 2024, marks the attraction’s 18 anniversary. This would normally be quite an exciting day, but Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast is the last new ride to open at Disneyland Park in Paris. This means that it has been 18 years since guests have had a new ride or attraction to experience while visiting Disneyland Park. Thankfully, the rest of the European resort has received upgrades and new attractions for guests to enjoy, but Disneyland Park remains the same as it was 18 years ago, at least in terms of rides.

In other Disneyland Paris news, a group of women were caught stealing from Disney Village, the resort’s massive shopping and dining district. This area serves a similar purpose to Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs in Walt Disney World. The trio were seen exiting the Disney Store after Disney Village closed and were approached by security. The group had reportedly stolen over $2,000 worth of pins from the store. The group was arrested and summoned to the local police station for further questioning.

Unfortunately, even the magic of the Disney theme parks cannot stop theft and other criminal activity from occurring, with several guests landing behind bars over the last few months. In December 2023, multiple guests were caught stealing from Magic Kingdom, taking everything from cell phones and jewelry to cold hard cash.

What do you think about this news story? Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?