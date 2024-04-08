New ‘Star Wars’ Trailer Unites Several Mando-Verse Characters

It’s fair to say that the announcement for the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu (2026) earlier this year has reignited interest in the “Mando-Verse.” While Ahsoka (2023), the most recent live-action television series on Disney+, certainly built upon the small-screen shared universe, many fans weren’t impressed. The same can be said about The Book of Boba Fett (2021) and The Mandalorian Season 3.

Hopefully, a big-screen adaptation of the flagship series will take things back to basics. But let’s be honest, the project is probably, in part, some much-needed damage control to both the small and big screen sides of Star Wars. Either way, the idea of seeing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu get the cinematic treatment will undoubtedly sell a ton of theater tickets and have fans revisiting those Disney+ shows in anticipation.

There has been some news about The Mandalorian & Grogu since it was announced. We know that the show’s creator, Jon Favreau, will be directing and that Lucasfilm is aiming for a May 22, 2026 release, as recently confirmed by Disney. There’s also another Mando-Verse “crossover movie” in the works which will unite characters such as Din Djarin, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). Dave Filoni is on board to direct.

So, it will be at least two years before we see our favorite Mando-Verse characters like we’ve never seen them before. But there’s another upcoming Mando-Verse experience that will be available for fans to enjoy this summer. Though nowhere near as exciting as a big-screen installment, the upcoming new card game titled Star Wars: Unlimited — Shadows of the Galaxy (2024) still looks like a lot of fun. Per IGN, check out the trailer below:

Star Wars: Unlimited — Shadows of the Galaxy is a trading card game similar to Magic: The Gathering and Disney Lorcana. It follows on from the previous card game, Spark of Rebellion, which launched on March 24. The trailer unites several Mando-Verse characters: Cad Bane (Corey Burton), IG-11 (Taika Waititi), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and even one of the Dark Troopers from The Mandalorian Season 2.

However, the game isn’t limited to characters from the Mando-Verse. Just as the title, Star Wars: Unlimited, suggests, there are familiar faces from all over the faraway galaxy, such as Darth Maul, Jyn Erso, Chewbacca, Grand Moff Tarkin, Luke Skywalker, Sabine Wren, Leia Organa, Emperor Palpatine, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Boba Fett, Hera Syndulla, and Cassian Andor.

Per the official website, here’s the description for the game:

Star Wars™: Unlimited has arrived in full force, and people around the world are already diving into this incredible game of unlimited possibilities. The game launched to the shining light of Spark of Rebellion, but now it’s time to take a closer look at the shadows… Welcome to the first look at Shadows of the Galaxy, the thrilling second set of Star Wars: Unlimited! This set takes the focus off the conflict between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance and puts the Outer Rim on center stage. Bounty hunters play a big role in this set, so much so that there’s a whole new “bounty” mechanic added to the game. There are actually three new mechanics introduced in this set, two of which we will cover today. No doubt you’re excited to see what this set has to offer, so without further ado, let’s dive right into Shadows of the Galaxy!

Star Wars: Unlimited — Shadows of the Galaxy will be available on July 12.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Nick Nolte (Kuiil), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Sasha Banks (Koska Reeves), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows (Colonel Tuttle).

