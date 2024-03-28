Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Tony Stark Has a Presence in Ironheart

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Posted on by Jeremy Hanna
Riri Williams smirking in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tony Stark smirking, Ironheart from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Credit: Marvel Studios

While Tony Stark and Iron Man are long and gone, it’s clear his influence will be felt throughout the MCU, as can be seen in his protégé, Ironheart.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in 'Iron Man' (2008)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Disney Revives Two “Canceled” Marvel Projects

It’s hard to think of a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe more important than Tony Stark. His story kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the original Iron Man (2008), largely due to the incredible performance by Robert Downey Jr. This made way for multiple heroes that have become household names, including Captain America, Black Panther, Nick Fury, War Machine, Thor, and Doctor Strange.

Stark died in the battle with Thanos at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), leaving a void in the MCU. However, it looks like Kevin Feige is looking for a replacement with Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne. While she is very different from the billionaire genius, you can see Tony Stark’s influence in her and her Ironheart suit.

Ironheart Filled With Tony Stark’s Influence

Ironheart AKA Riri Williams looking forward at the camera over the sea near Wakanda
Credit: Marvel Studios

Introduced into the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Riri Williams is a weapons prodigy. While she isn’t directly related to Tony Stark, you can definitely see his influence on her work, especially in the Mark II Ironheart Armor. In fact, Visual Development Concept Illustrator Josh Nizzi confirmed this in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – The Art of the Movie book.

“Riri is obviously aware of his work… She’s got an RT, which is Stark-like technology, but it’s her own version. So the design shows that there’s a level of influence, but she’s doing things her own way.”

Riri Williams/Ironheart working on her suit
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Captain America Star Comments On MCU Struggles

Nizzi went on to describe how her suit also reflects Stark’s resourcefulness since most of the parts of her armor are almost homemade, similar to when Tony built his own armor in the first film.

“So I was pulling parts from cars and robotics, while the guard over her head is from a pull-down bar on a roller coaster—this shows that she uses what’s around her, but also echoes her emphasis on safety. One of the things I was very happy with on this one was the heat shields on her legs—that crinkly material on her calves. I think it looks cool but has that kind of homemade feel. Very functional.”

A focused inventor, Tony Stark, works on his creation in a high-tech workshop, with the glow of an arc reactor visible on his chest.
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Scraps’ Deadpool 3′, Reboots MCU Instead

Not only that but there is almost identical imagery of Stark and Williams working on their suits, both wearing tank tops and sweating while working with tools.

Tony Stark may be gone from the MCU, but it’s nice to know that he will still be around in some way. After all, it just wouldn’t be Marvel without Iron Man.

Do you want to see Tony Stark brought back from the dead? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Comments Off on Tony Stark Has a Presence in Ironheart