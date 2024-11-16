Walt Disney World Height Requirements for Every Single Ride

This is your guide to every height requirement in Walt Disney World.

There is an absolute boatload of rides and attractions to enjoy during a day, week, or month-long trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” so many in fact that it can be quite overwhelming to try and do it all.

While guides are helpful, one of the most important details when planning a trip to Walt Disney World, or any theme park for that matter, is making sure guests are aware of the various height requirements for certain rides and attractions.

While Walt Disney World has received a reputation for being fun for the entire family, rightfully so, the resort still has a few limitations regarding its rides and attractions that may keep certain visitors from experiencing certain rides.

This is why we have compiled a full list of all of the height requirements at Walt Disney World, hopefully making your next trip a little bit easier to plan.

Magic Kingdom

32 inches – Tomorrowland Speedway

35 inches – The Barnstormer

38 inches – Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

40 inches – Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

44 inches – Space Mountain

48 inches – TRON Lightcycle / Run

Magic Kingdom features the most rides and attractions of any of Walt Disney World’s four main theme parks. This collection ranges from classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to state-of-the-art roller coasters like TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Magic Kingdom consistently ranks as The Walt Disney Company’s most visited theme park, likely due to its selection of rides and attractions, as well as the park’s incredible atmosphere and scenery.

Few sights are as breathtaking as seeing Cinderella Castle stand tall at the end of Main Street U.S.A. or watching the trains go by the central spire on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, with Magic Kingdom offering visual treats around every corner.

Starting off at the shortest height requirement in Magic Kingdom is the Tomorrowland Speedway, which requires riders to be 32 inches or taller.

While somewhat controversial among Disney park fans, the Tomorrowland Speedway remains a staple of the Magic Kingdom, allowing younger guests to try their hand at driving a real, gas-powered vehicle around the park.

Of course, each car is stuck on a guided metal path and has its speed capped, but there’s no denying how special the Tomorrowland Speedway can feel to guests who are still a few years away from getting their driver’s license.

Next up is The Barnstormer, which requires riders to be at least 35 inches tall. This is the most family-friendly roller coaster on Walt Disney World property and is a great way to introduce younger children to the world of amusement park rides.

The short but fun coaster takes guests around a Goofy-themed environment as they fly and soar through the air.

Next is one of Magic Kingdom’s most infamous attractions, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, which requires guests to be at least 38 inches or taller.

While certainly not a “new” part of Magic Kingdom anymore, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train still represents a new era of Walt Disney Imagineering, opening as part of the park’s “New Fantasyland” expansion.

This project added to Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland area in big ways, notably with the addition of a new table-service eatery named Be Our Guest and a Little Mermaid-themed dark ride.

However, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train was the biggest hit of the bunch and still demands incredibly high wait times to this day. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is a great option for introducing younger guests to more intense yet still family-friendly thrills.

Next up are Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which both require guests to be at least 40 inches taller. Both attractions have been part of Magic Kingdom for decades, though one originally started out as a completely different attraction.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened in 2024 after years of construction updates, marking a new chapter for Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.

The ride was created using the bones of Disney’s popular yet controversial Splash Mountain, a log flume adventure that took guests down to the briar patch along with Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Bear, and Br’er Fox, characters from Disney’s ill-fated 1946 film Song of the South.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was envisioned as a way for Disney to replace Splash Mountain’s offensive and problematic elements and introduce Princess Tiana, a character who sorely needed more representation at the Disney Parks.

Finally, we arrive at TRON Lightcycle / Run, which requires guests to be at least 48 inches tall. This roller coaster is fast and loud and features a breathtaking launch similar to another ride that will show up later on in this guide. TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opened in 2023 after several years of construction delays and other problems.

The ride has remained one of Magic Kingdom’s most popular offerings since it opened, standing tall next to Space Mountain.

The rest of the rides and attractions at Magic Kingdom do not specify a minimum height requirement, meaning guests of all ages, shapes, and sizes may ride if they want to.

Astro Orbiter

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

“it’s a small world”

Jungle Cruise

Liberty Square Riverboat

Mad Tea Party

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

Under the Sea — Journey of the Little Mermaid

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney World Railroad

EPCOT

40 inches – Mission: SPACE and Soarin’ Around the World

42 inches – Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Next up is EPCOT, the second theme park to open at Walt Disney World. EPCOT tends to be considered more of an adult-oriented theme park, and for good reason, as one of its biggest draws is its selection of culturally authentic food, stiff drinks, and entertainment offerings.

Starting off at 40 inches or higher is Mission: SPACE and Soarin’ Around the World. Both of these attractions are incredibly fun but can also be incredibly intense for those prone to motion sickness or with a fear of heights.

Mission: SPACE invites guests to strap in for a test flight to Mars, complete with intense gravitational forces. The cockpit spins at high speeds around a main centrifuge as guests try to accomplish their mission, giving them the sensation of blasting off in a real rocket.

Thankfully, Mission: SPACE comes in two varieties: the previously mentioned more intense version and a less intense option. The less intense option does not spin but still moves.

Next up is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which is 42 inches tall. This attraction was the first roller coaster to open at EPCOT and has since become a favorite among guests. The ride blends incredible projection and lighting effects with an exhilarating roller coaster experience unlike anything else seen at Walt Disney World.

The following EPCOT attractions do not have any height requirements:

Frozen Ever After

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

Journey Into Imagination With Figment

Living with the Land

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Spaceship Earth

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

32 inches – Alien Swirling Saucers

38 inches – Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Slinky Dog Dash

40 inches – Star Tours — The Adventures Continue, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

48 inches or taller – Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Next up on the list is Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a park featuring some of Disney’s most advanced, immersive, and impressive theme park attractions. These attractions include intense thrill rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, as well as tamer experiences like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also famous for its selection of shows and live entertainment. These experiences range from the daring Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular to the quaint Beauty and the Beast—Live on Stage.

Of course, the park’s defining show is Fantasmic!, a jaw-dropping display of fireworks, music, and dancing that serves as a ‘fantastic’ way to end the night.

The following attractions have no height requirement:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Toy Story Mania!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

38 inches – Kali River Rapids

40 inches – DINOSAUR

44 inches – Avatar Flight of Passage and Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Capping off this list is Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This is where guests have the opportunity to explore nature and wildlife. Conservation is a key component of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park and is a message that is reflected throughout most of the park’s rides, attractions, and experiences.

However, Animal Kingdom is anything but a zoo, inviting guests to get up close and personal with animals, both real and imagined.

From authentic safaris through the African Savanna to daring dino rescue missions on DINOSAUR, Animal Kingdom has something for everyone to enjoy, even if its number of attractions is quite shorter than Disney World’s three other theme parks.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has received numerous changes and updates since it first opened in 1998, perhaps the most important coming in 2006 with the addition of Expedition Everest.

Not only was Expedition Everest an ambitious undertaking by Walt Disney Imagineering on a technical level, but this roller coaster is perhaps Disney’s best-themed ride to date, offering a level of immersion unlike anything else seen at the Orlando, Florida resort.

Of course, a discussion about Animal Kingdom isn’t complete without mentioning the park’s latest expansion, Pandora – The World of Avatar, a land based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

Many were skeptical after Disney announced it would be building an area dedicated to the world of Avatar, a series that at the time had only one feature-length film behind it. Obviously, this feature-length film became the highest-grossing movie in the world, but still, Disney and Avatar didn’t immediately seem to mix.

However, years after Pandora officially opened, the land has become one of Animal Kingdom’s most popular and cherished areas, featuring two incredible rides as well as a highly detailed outdoor area for guests to explore.

Hungry travelers can stop by Satu’li Canteen for some Pandora-inspired cuisine and purchase exciting gifts from Windtraders, the land’s gift shop.

The following rides have no minimum height requirement:

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Na’vi River Journey

TriceraTop Spin

Wildlife Express Train

What is your favorite ride or attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort?