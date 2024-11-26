The Secret Episode of ‘The Office’ (US) You Never Knew Existed!

The Office US is one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time. In recent years, its increasing popularity has even given Friends a run for its money. Though it’s based on the original British mockumentary of the same name, which stars Ricky Gervais as hopeless branch manager David Brent, the US version of the show has taken on a life of its own entirely.

Things weren’t smooth sailing in the beginning, with Season 1 being, for the most part, a shot-for-shot remake of its transatlantic predecessor, however, by Season 2, it found its own identity, most of which came in the form of David Brent’s American equal, Michael Scott, played brilliantly by Steve Carell. But, in 2013, after nine seasons, the show came to an end.

Perhaps this is a good thing, though. After Michael’s departure toward the end of Season 7, things took a bit of a nosedive and the show lost the quasi-realism that made it resonate with so many people. Still, the antics of the many remaining Dunder Mifflin employees continued, and there’s still plenty to love about the stories that followed Carell’s tear-jerking exit.

Now, 201 episodes and 11 years later, the show is done. Well, sort of. There’s a spinoff set in the same universe as the US show in the works titled The Paper, which will be led by Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus). And, recently, the Australian version of The Office premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

However, Michael Scott and his employees are still with us. Yes, on multiple streaming platforms, but we also mean in other storytelling mediums. A new holiday storybook titled “The Night Before Christmas at Dunder Mifflin” recently hit shelves.

Co-written by none other than Brian Baumgartner (who plays Kevin Malone) and Ben Silverman (one of the show’s producers who also played Jim’s Athlead co-worker, Isaac), with illustrations by Maël Gourmelen, this hilarious retelling of by Clement Clarke Moore’s timeless poem features beloved characters from the show including Michael Scott as Santa.

But this isn’t the first official storybook based on The Office US.

Published in 2020 and written by Robb Pearlman with illustrations by Melanie Demmer, “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” reimagines everyone from Michael Scott to Dwight Schrute, Jan Levinson to Jim Halpert, Stanley Hudson to Toby Flenderson, and David Wallace to Meredith Palmer as young children, switching up Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton-based paper merchant for an elementary school under the same name.

The results? Quite beautiful actually. While you won’t find innuendos here like you would in the show, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a ton of references to several iconic moments. Expect to see Schrute Bucks, Sprinkles the Cat, staplers in Jell-O, Bob Vance (Vance Refrigeration), Kevin’s infamous chilli, WUPHF, and a whole lot more!

“Michael Scott is a new Line Leader at Dunder Mifflin Elementary! It’s a very big job, but Michael is sure he can do it. There’s just one problem – Michael doesn’t know how to lead the line!” the official synopsis reads. “Filled with beloved characters and hilarious references to the acclaimed TV show, this storybook is the perfect way for longtime fans of The Office to share their fandom with the whole family!”

Where Can I Watch The Office US?

The Office US is available on several streaming platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 7 is available on Peacock.

The show stars Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Jeff Buckley (David Wallace), Zach Woods (Gabe Lewis), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson).

It also features guest appearances from James Spader (Robert California), Cathy Bates (Jo Bennett), Catherine Tate (Nellie Bertram), Will Ferrell (Deangelo Vickers), Rashida Jones (Karen Filipelli), and Idris Elba (Charles Miner).

The Office Australia is streaming on Prime Video. The Paper will premiere on Peacock in 2025.

Have you read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary”? Let us know in the comments down below!