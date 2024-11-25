‘The Office’ (US) Finally Returns for a Long-Awaited Christmas Special

The Office US is one of the most beloved and rewatched sitcoms of all time. During its initial run between 2005 and 2013, it cemented itself as a bona fide classic despite being a reboot of the equally brilliant UK version of the show starring Ricky Gervais as David Brent.

The US show stars Steve Carell as Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s narcissistic regional manager, Michael Scott, who’s joined by a colorful ensemble that includes Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey), Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), and Darryl Philbin (Craig Robinson), all of whom are being documented all day, every day by a film crew.

Now that Christmas is around the corner, there’s no better time to revisit some of the show’s Holiday-themed episodes. And with nine seasons under its belt, there are plenty you can enjoy. From Season 2’s “Christmas Party” to Season 9’s “Dwight Christmas”, there’s no shortage of festive fun at Dunder Mifflin, Scranton. But will we see the employees at the Scranton branch celebrate the most wonderful time of the year ever again?

Talks of a revival series or one-off special of The Office have done the rounds since the show ended in 2013.

Though none of them ever come to fruition, this year has seen the arrival of the Australian version of The Office on Amazon Prime Video, as well as the announcement of a spinoff series set in the same world as the US show titled The Paper, which will be led by Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus).

Sadly, none of the actors from The Office are expected to make an appearance, so it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the likes of Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), and Meredith Palmer (Kate Flannery) return to our screens. However, as for other storytelling mediums, you’re in for quite the Christmas surprise.

A newly released holiday storybook titled “The Night Before Christmas at Dunder Mifflin,” co-written by none other than Brian Baumgartner (who plays Kevin Malone in The Office) and Ben Silverman (one of the show’s producers who also played Jim’s Athlead co-worker, Isaac), with illustrations by Maël Gourmelen, is now available for long-time fans to read.

Didn’t see this coming? That’s what she said.

Narrated by Kevin Malone, this hilarious retelling of the 1822 poem by Clement Clarke Moore features characters from the hit show including Michael Scott as Santa.

“’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Dunder Mifflin, not an accountant was stirring,” the official description reads. “It’s Christmas Eve at Scranton’s finest paper company, and Michael Scott is nowhere to be found.

As the office dozes off after their raucous holiday party, two mysterious visitors sneak in: a Santa peddling holiday cheer and that’s what she said jokes, and his beet-loving, dutiful, right-hand elf. Armed with absurd gifts for the staff, tacky decorations for the office, and absolutely nothing good for Toby, the two prepare to give Dunder Mifflin a holiday they’ll never forget.”

But this isn’t the first Office-themed storybook – be sure to check out “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary”!

Where Can I Watch The Office US?

The Office US is available on several streaming platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. The Office: Superfan Episodes Season 7 is available on Peacock.

The show stars Steve Carell (Michael Scott), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson), Jeff Buckley (David Wallace), Zach Woods (Gabe Lewis), Melora Hardin (Jan Levinson), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Lapin-Vance), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Ryan Howard (BJ Novak), and Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson).

It also features guest appearances from James Spader (Robert California), Cathy Bates (Jo Bennett), Catherine Tate (Nellie Bertram), Will Ferrell (Deangelo Vickers), Rashida Jones (Karen Filipelli), and Idris Elba (Charles Miner).

The Office Australia is streaming on Prime Video. The Paper will premiere on Peacock in 2025.

