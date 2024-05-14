‘The Office’ Reboot Gets Disappointing Update, Actor Takes Permanent Departure From Series

Fans may be disappointed by recent news about the upcoming The Office reboot.

Last year, it was confirmed that a reboot of the popular mockumentary series The Office was officially in the works. This project had been rumored for quite some time, with The Office ending in 2013 after nine successful seasons. Over the years, the series managed to cultivate a massive following and effectively shaped a large part of popular culture during its runtime, launching several actors and actresses to stardom, with John Krasinski being a great example.

Krasinski played the frustratingly loveable character of Jim Halpert, who starts one of the world’s most beloved workplace romances with receptionist Pam Beasley, played by Jenna Fischer. This duo became one of the defining couples of the 2010s, matching the popularity of other sitcom relationships like Chandler and Monica in Friends or Ted and Robin in How I Met Your Mother.

While the show focused on a paper company treading water on the cusp of the digital age, the characters were what the series was truly about. Steve Carell played the most iconic character of the show, Michael Scott, the boss of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company that The Office focused on.

However, fans anticipating seeing Michael Scott in the new series will be severely disappointed, with Carell himself confirming he will not return.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Carell states that he will not be making an appearance in The Office reboot.

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up,” stated Carell. “It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that. But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

The possibility of Carell returning seemed like wishful thinking, but this news will certainly be disappointing for fans hoping to see Michael Scott one more time post-The Office.

However, Carell is confident in the new show, sharing that he thinks it “sounds like a great concept,”

The new series will be helmed by Greg Daniels, the co-creator of The Office. The reboot will focus on an entirely new company set in the same “universe” as The Office. The new series will star Domhnall Gleeson, who cut his teeth in all three of Disney’s Star Wars sequel films. Gleeson is confirmed to star alongside Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, best known for her role in The White Lotus.

In this reboot, the original crew that filmed Dunder Mifflin is in search of its next subject when “they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Despite Carell confirming he won’t return, it’s still very possible that other characters from the original The Office series will show up. Though the show is a brand-new project, it’s clear that it is intended as a reboot of the franchise and is based on the well-established The Office IP.

After confirming the synopsis of the new show, NBCUniversal Entertainment President Lisa Katz stated the following:

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock. In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

The Office reboot will be available to stream on Peacock.

Are you a fan of The Office? Will you be watching this new show?