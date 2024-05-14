It’s Official: Nicolas Cage Is the New Live-Action ‘Spider-Man’

It has been confirmed: legendary actor, Academy Award-winner, and iconoclast Nicolas Cage will play Spider-Man in a new live-action series.

Nicolas Cage’s Many Variants

Nicolas Cage is rightly considered one of Hollywood’s greatest living actors, though he has moved in and out of the mainstream studio system for decades. After beginning his career with small roles in quirky comedies like Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) and Peggy Sue Got Married (1986), he quickly leveled up to leading man status with the romance film Moonstruck (1987).

While Nicolas Cage could have made his entire career in similar roles, he began the first of numerous career pivots. In the late 1980s, he began adding off-beat fare like the cult horror film Vampire’s Kiss (1988) to his repertoire, followed by a full-on turn to action hero that kicked off with the Michael Bay film The Rock (1996).

Nicolas Cage became a Disney star with the National Treasure franchise of films and even managed to achieve some of his lifelong superhero aspirations with a pair of Fox Ghost Rider films. Since then, Cage has alternated years of poorly-regarded action films with critically acclaimed art films and even eventually managed to cameo as Superman in The Flash (2023) in one of the longest-delayed castings in Hollywood history.

Cage also appeared in the ensemble voice cast for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), the incredibly well-received Sony Pictures animated Spider-Man film featuring a whole array of different versions of Peter Parker from across the Multiverse, most prominently Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have Tom Holland as the official Spider-Man of Earth-616, it turns out that fans were primed and ready for a whole bunch of Variants of the basic model.

Nicolas Cage starred in Into the Spider-Verse as the Spider-Man Noir, based on a comic book character created in 2009 by David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky and artists Carmine Di Giandomenico and Marko Djurdjević. This Variant is a hardboiled, grim Spider-Man from the 1930s Depression in America who wears a fedora and a uniform inspired by his Uncle Ben’s World War I uniform to fight various criminals in a bleaker universe (officially, Earth-90214) than the usually jokey web-slinger.

‘Noir’ Officially Announced

For months, there have been rumors that Nicolas Cage would star as Spider-Man Noir in a live-action project. Cage himself previously confirmed that he was in talks to reprise the role in non-animated form, saying:

“Well, I can say that we have been talking. It’s no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash up of sorts. I can combine my favorite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee‘s masterpiece. I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing’s definitive yet. It’s just conversation.”

Now, Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that it has greenlit Noir, a new live-action series starring Nicolas Cage as “an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

The story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. NOIR, starring Nicolas Cage, is coming to MGM+ and Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/8u9ZZ7ZlMW — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 14, 2024

The film and TV rights to the Spider-Man IP are notoriously complicated. Sony Pictures purchased the rights to the character from Marvel Entertainment Group in 1995 and produced a number of TV series, but more importantly, the Sam Raimi trilogy of films starring Tobey Maguire and, later, two films with Andrew Garfield.

Eventually, Sony licensed some of the film rights to the Disney-owned Marvel Studios, allowing Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to appear in the MCU but retaining the right to use non-Peter Parker characters such as Venom and Madame Web in its own productions. Now, it appears that MGM Studios (owned by Amazon) has managed to snag some part of the ever-expanding rights to the character and may be building its own little corner of the Spider-Verse.

Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said via a statement (per Deadline):

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Noir was developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. The series will be produced by the aforementioned team behind the Spider-Verse movies: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Interestingly, the series will apparently debut on the non-streaming MGM+ channel and later streaming on Prime Video.

