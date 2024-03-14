Spider-Man Star Confirms New Series

An iconic Marvel actor has recently confirmed that he is in talks to reprise a fan-favorite Spider-Man role for a new television series.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all time. Not only are the comics based on the hero wildly successful, but he has grossed more money at the box office than any other individual hero. Whether you prefer Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland, you know you’ll be in for an epic adventure.

However, the concept of who Spider-Man was changed with the release of Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its sequel. While hardcore Marvel Comics fans knew about the various Spider-People, the casual fan had no idea. Now, they were introduced to a variety of web-slinging heroes, including Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). And now, it looks like one of them is getting their own series.

Nicolas Cage Confirms Talks For Spider-Man Noir Series

During an interview with Collider at SXSW, Nicolas Cage, who played Spider-Man Noir in Into the Spider-Verse, it was revealed that he has been in talks for a rumored series starring his iconic Spider-Person.

“Well, I can say that we have been talking. It’s no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash up of sorts. I can combine my favorite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee‘s masterpiece. I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing’s definitive yet. It’s just conversation.”

For those who don’t know, Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of the Wall Crawler from a universe set in a 1930s pulp novel. He’s a gritty, hard-boiled detective from a shadowy, corrupt New York City during the Great Depression. While most Spider-People focus on battling supervillains, this version of Peter Parker focuses more on crime drama.

Given the dynamic black-and-white artistic style associated with the character and the excellent performance from Nicolas Cage, it would be great to see him get a cartoon similar in style to Batman: The Animated Series. However, there have been rumors that Steve Lightfoot is helming a live-action production for Amazon Studios. Either way, this is exciting news.

Would you watch a series based on Spider-Man Noir?