Marvel is Combining Wolverine and Venom

In a bold move, two of the most popular characters in Marvel history, Venom and Wolverine, are being combined into a singular creature.

When it comes to Marvel Comics and the X-Men, it’s hard to think of a more popular character than Wolverine. A fan-favorite since he debuted in 1974, Logan is known for his fierce disposition, healing factor, adamantium claws, and battles with the likes of Sabretooth, Magneto, Juggernaut, and The Incredible Hulk.

He became most popular after being portrayed by Hugh Jackman in the live-action X-Men films. Now, after seemingly retiring the character in Logan (2017), Jackman will be back at it in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

Another character who swiftly became a favorite was Venom. Originally a villain for Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Venom has since become one of Marvel’s most iconic anti-heroes. While his characterization in Spider-Man 3 (2007) was lacking, he regained his popularity when he was played by Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock) in the live-action films. A third film, Venom: The Last Dance (2024), will be released later this year with Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Needless to say, Marvel is going to have an incredible year with these two films, and the company seems to know it because they’re holding a special one-off event celebrating the characters.

Marvel Comics is Combining Venom and Wolverine in a One-Off ‘What If…?’ Event

Wolverine and Venom may have their own individual films releasing this year, but they also have a comic that they will be sharing. What If… Venom #2 is set to release on March 13, 2024, and on the cover is a symbiotic version of the most fearsome member of the X-Men.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the pair combine into a single creature, this time does seem much more sinister than before. In the preview pages that were released, you can see Wolverine’s nemesis Sabretooth carrying the mysterious alien on his back. After a fight, Wolverine slashes the container holding the symbiote, releasing it.

We don’t know what happens after that, but it’s safe to assume that it is highly dangerous and will result in multiple fatalities. After all, Wolverine and Venom are some of the most deadly characters in the Marvel Universe.

What’s most exciting about this is what it could possibly mean for future episodes of the What If…? Disney+ series. Not only does Marvel Studios fully own the X-Men at this point, Venom already has connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is a good chance we can see an episode where the Wolverine Symbiote terrorizes an alternate Earth.

