The tale of Peter Parker, resident of Queens, New York, who transforms into the legendary Spider-Man following a radioactive spider bite, is so widely known that the saying “with great power comes great responsibility” has become a world-renowned turn of phrase.

Marvel Comics’ acclaimed storyline presents a cherished cast of characters (both allies and foes), including Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Harry Osborn, the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, and Doc Ock/Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius — all set against the bustling backdrop of New York City. The Spider-Man narrative has seen countless reimaginings across various media platforms, from animated series to blockbuster films and more. Its enduring appeal has firmly established it as an enduring masterpiece within the realm of superhero narratives.

One of those classic Spidey villains? The undeniable Venom symbiote.

A Brand New, R-Rated Venom From Sony?

Under the leadership of Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has elevated the profile of Tom Holland’s portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with Sony relinquishing creative control to Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios, despite owning the rights to the Spider-Man franchise. However, the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is now poised for a significant resurgence with its flagship moneymaker, the Tom Hardy-starring Venom 3.

Now, it’s possible that following the release of the third Venom film in theatres, Sony is looking to cap off a trilogy of Venom with a new era of animated hits — including a reboot of sorts from a known Spider-Man-adjacent moneymaker.

Seth Rogen (behind recent hits like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie) is reportedly writing and producing an R-rated Venom animated show for Sony.

The news was broken by Hollywood insider Can We Get Some Toast via Marvel Films News on X (formerly Twitter):

BREAKING: Seth Rogen is writing and producing an R-Rated Venom animated movie for Sony (@CanWeGetToast)

This could very well be inspired decision-making at Sony (an arguable rarity) — as Sony Animation has remained a powerhouse with award-winning films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Coupled with Rogen’s track record when it comes to superhero properties, a daring Venom franchise, potentially even tied into the Spider-Verse, might be the ticket to Sony holding on to their Spider-Man property and carving their own niche in a market plagued with so-called “superhero fatigue”.

Venom is also arguably Sony’s only universally well-received franchise, with regard to their Marvel offerings.

Sony Pictures Releasing recently premiered one of the most openly criticized superhero films to date, this year’s Madame Web, helmed by director SJ Clarkson. Madame Web features Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) in the lead role of Madame Web/Cassandra Webb/Cassie Webb, with Sydney Sweeney portraying Julia Cornwall (distinct from Julia Carpenter)/Spider-Woman. This release follows the widely-memed Morbius (2022), starring Jared Leto as the titular character Michael Morbius. The upcoming Kraven film will introduce Aaron Taylor Johnson as Kraven the Hunter, aligning with the production of Tom Hardy’s Venom 3, to complete the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) lineup for 2024.

Should the Venom IP see an animated movie franchise more in line with the action-packed Spider-Verse series, Sony could have a winner on their hands. With The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios dominating with their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a stronger animated specialty presence over at Sony might do wonders to boost the all-around perceived quality of modern superhero properties.

Could movies of this quality end the comic book movie fatigue?

Are you excited for a possible Seth Rogen-led R-rated Venom movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

