Universal Confirms Second Jimmy Fallon Attraction, Despite Original’s Unpopularity

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon may not be the most popular Universal Studios ride in the world, but that hasn’t stopped Universal from pushing ahead with a new Jimmy Fallon attraction.

First opened in 2017 as the replacement for Twister…Ride it Out, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” offers a 3D motion-simulator experience in which visitors join Jimmy Fallon on a wild ride through New York City, racing past iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, and the Empire State Building.

Related: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Being Considered as New ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Spinner, Replacing Icon Vanna White

Housed inside a replica of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where Fallon hosts the NBC show, the attraction captures the talk show host’s signature sense of humor and energy, incorporating elements from his late-night show—including cameos from The Roots and other familiar characters—to celebrate the vibrancy of New York City.

The ride hasn’t proven particularly popular with Universal Orlando Resort parkgoers. While it does a good job of increasing capacity – which is needed in any theme park – some have dubbed it an “atrocity” that wastes precious real estate in the park.

As one Reddit user put it: “I get that Twister was old and needed something fresh, but like, isn’t the whole point to ‘Ride The Movies’? Has anyone ever been watching Jimmy Fallon at night and been like, ‘Yo, this would be a bomb ass ride?'”

Related: ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot – Taylor Swift Tied To Iconic Franchise

While we’d argue that the queue slaps hard enough that we’re willing to overlook some of the ride’s less appealing aspects, we do get the frustration considering the fact that it’s a subpar simulator in a park packed with simulators.

But the negative reception doesn’t seem to have put Universal off pursuing other attractions associated with Fallon’s name. Yesterday, it was announced that the theme park group is launching a new Halloween-themed attraction with Fallon, just in time for the spooky season.

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares will immerse guests in “10 terrifying rooms” based on the late-night talk show host’s own nightmares (via The Hollywood Reporter).

My dreams, your NIGHTMARES. Universal and I are teaming up to present to you: Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares, coming to Rockefeller Center this Halloween season starting September 20th! 🎃🪦💀🎃 Join the ticket waitlist at the link in bio #Tonightmares #NewYorkCity #Halloween

My dreams, your NIGHTMARES. Universal and I are teaming up to present to you: Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares, coming to Rockefeller Center this Halloween season starting September 20th! 🎃🪦💀🎃 Join the ticket waitlist at the link in bio #Tonightmares #NewYorkCity #Halloween pic.twitter.com/Bnrk7V4Ha1 — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 16, 2024

Unlike Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, this won’t be situated within Universal Studios Florida, or any Universal theme park for that matter. While it was designed by the team behind Halloween Horror Nights, the attraction will bring “the nightmares to life in a fully immersive haunt with terrifying sets, practical effects and scares behind every corner” in New York City.

The attraction will be located in Rockefeller Center, with tickets starting at $36.90 and going on sale on August 22. It will run from September 20 to October 31 and is not recommended for kids under the age of 14.

Related: Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Ripped off the Best ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch in Years

“Tonightmares has got everything you need to get supremely frightened this Halloween,” Fallon said in a statement. “I’m not saying it has killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies, and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. But… it has… killer scarecrows, brain-hungry zombies, and an abandoned gas station in the middle of nowhere. Spoiler alert.”

There were previously rumors that the ride could be axed for good after a Rolling Stone exposé accused Fallon of fostering a toxic, negative work environment. Some sources said Fallon’s bad moods affected the atmosphere of the workplace and that he berated them in front of coworkers. Others accused him of being inebriated at work, mentioning alleged occasions in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Fallon reportedly apologized to staff in a Zoom meeting after the article was published, saying, “It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad.”

Are you a fan of Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon?