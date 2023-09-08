Jimmy Fallon Exposed for Chaotic and Toxic Behavior

Jimmy Fallon has experienced an illustrious career. It started with a successful run as a cast member on Saturday Night Live that would eventually lead him to win the coveted role of host of The Tonight Show. This was a legendary feat as the likable “nice guy” comedian beat out multiple candidates to be the successor to Jay Leno and Johnny Carson. After nearly a decade, the hit late-night talk show host has been exposed for not living up to his happy-go-lucky reputation.

There have been 14 former employees and two current who have given extensive interviews about the disheartening work environment on The Tonight Show. Despite late-night TV production being a high-pressure atmosphere, Fallon’s alleged erratic behavior increased the tension on set. This created a high turnover rate that resulted in the series having nine different showrunners in nine years. This made for an inconsistent workspace.

Many of the employees expressed that they were often belittled and intimidated by Fallon. His inconsistent behavior put everyone on edge. Multiple staffers brought their concerns to HR, but no consistent changes were made. Seven former employees disclosed how working on the show negatively affected their mental health. It would be so severe that it became commonplace to use dressing rooms as “crying rooms.”

An NBC spokesperson would release a statement that they are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show and that providing a respectful working environment is their top priority. They continued that they want to encourage all of their staff to feel comfortable to verbalize their issues in the future.

While news outlets have sought out other Tonight Show employees to confirm these claims, no current employee has agreed to go on record or even deny the statements. The viral aftermath of these testimonials prompted Fallon to apologize via Zoom. He stated that, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.”

The Tonight Show is currently on hiatus due to the writers strike. Jimmy Fallon has recently teamed up with his other late-night talk show companions, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. They have started a limited podcast series named Strike Force Five, where they talk about current events with their legendary comedic levity. All proceeds from the podcast will go to help financially support their staffers during the strikes.

What do you think of these statements? Should Fallon be held more accountable for his behavior?