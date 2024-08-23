Universal Abruptly Changes Entire Resort System, Borrows Idea From Disney World

The latest announcement from Universal Orlando Resort sounds a little bit familiar.

We’ve been inundated with announcements from Universal over the past few months as its Orlando resort gears up to welcome its third theme park, Epic Universe, in 2025.

There’s already been some controversy around Universal’s newest park, with rumors of guests being required to purchase at least a three-day ticket to all the Universal Orlando Resort parks to gain access and no single-day tickets, nor park hopping, allowed at first.

But from all the concept art and construction updates shared so far, the park is shaping up to be one of – if not up there with the best – theme parks in Central Florida.

Like its sister parks, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, it takes most of its inspiration from the world of movies, boasting the resort’s third Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, inspired by JK Rowling’s controversial franchise of the same name.

This land will feature a brand-new ride based on the Ministry of Magic – aptly named Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry – and see Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and a new house-elf named Higgledy join the chase to capture Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) as she tries to escape trial in a post-Deathly Hallows universe.

Whether or not the Golden Trio reprise their roles for the park remains to be seen, but considering their current relationship with Rowling – and the fact that only Grint returned to voice his character for new additions to Universal Studios Florida’s Diagon Alley area – we’re leaning towards no.

Eddie Redmayne, however, who played Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is expected to return with new footage.

Beyond the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the park will also feature Dark Universe – a land inspired by the Universal Classic Monsters, set in the spooky Darkmoor Village where guests will be able to ride Curse of the Werewolf, a launched spinning coaster, and a dark ride named Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

Meanwhile, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD takes its cues from video games, not films. This land will immerse guests in the colorful cartoon world of Mario and friends, just like Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan.

Another land inspired by animation is How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, which is themed to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and will give guests a chance to board their own dragon on Hiccup’s Wing Gliders and Dragon Racer’s Rally. A third ride, Fyre Drill, is billed as an interactive boat ride.

Last but not least, the park’s entrance is home to Celestial Park, a land inspired by astrology and astronomic equipment. It is home to the Constellation Carousel and the dueling coaster Stardust Racers. This land has the honor of also hosting Universal’s first in-park hotel, Universal Helios Grand Hotel,

a Loews Hotel, about which we’ve finally learned some more information.

Sitting above the park’s entrance – similar to Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta at Tokyo Disney Resort – Universal has described the hotel as “your place in the sun” with Mediterranean-inspired theming.

Step into a sunlit sanctuary, where light, life and laughter abound. Rising above the waters of Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe, Universal Helios Grand Hotel is a majestic escape, where relaxation comes naturally. Beautiful details of celestial patterns and constellations adorn the hotel with a casual, elegant Mediterranean-inspired feel throughout.

The hotel will boast some rooms inspired by IP. Several suites will take inspiration from How to Train Your Dragon, while non-kids suites – the King Suite, the Celestial Suite, the Hospitality Suite, and the Presidential Suite – will be decidedly dragon-free.

This is, by and large, Universal’s most extravagant hotel to date, which has left some guests wondering about the pricing. It’s safe to say that this will be the most expensive of the resort’s hotels, which have now been split into three categories, as per the Universal Orlando Resort website.

Value Inns and Suites – the affordable with quick-service dining. This category includes Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.

– the affordable with quick-service dining. This category includes Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. Prime Value Hotels – offering a middle-ground with services and amenities designed for both comfort and affordability. This category includes Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and Universal Terra Luna Resort (with the latter two opening in January and February 2025, respectively).

– offering a middle-ground with services and amenities designed for both comfort and affordability. This category includes Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and Universal Terra Luna Resort (with the latter two opening in January and February 2025, respectively). Signature Collection – these offer high-quality dining, immersive theming, and exclusive theme park benefits, such as Universal Express Pass, which gets you quick access to select attractions. This category includes Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel (obviously), Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.

If this system sounds familiar, that’s because it is extremely close to the one used by Walt Disney World Resort. Universal’s biggest competitor splits its hotels into three categories: Value Resorts, Moderate Resorts, and Deluxe Resorts.

Like Universal, these are distinguished by price and amenities, with Value Resorts—such as Disney’s Art of Animation Resort or Disney’s Pop Century Resort—typically boasting the lightest pricetags, and Deluxe Resorts—such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge—featuring the most luxurious rooms, restaurants, and lobbies, and the best perks, but also wielding the highest price tags.

How do you feel about Universal’s new hotel tier system?