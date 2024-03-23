Disney World Adds Another Way To Get into Parks Earlier (And Stay Later)

Disney has finally added another resort to its lineup of those eligible for Extended Evening Hours.

Unlike Extra Magic Hours, Extended Evening Hours – which were introduced to Walt Disney World Resort post-COVID – are only available to those staying at select Disney World resorts (by which we mean the most expensive hotels).

Until now, these have included the following Disney Deluxe Resorts and Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Disney Deluxe Resorts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort

Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Guests at select other hotels can also enjoy Extended Evening Hours, including Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, and Shades of Green on Walt Disney World.

Related: Disney World Breaks First 2024 Record as Guests Pay the Price

Now, however, another hotel has joined the lineup. When The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort open to guests on September 27, 2024, they’ll also guarantee access to Extended Evening Hours on select evenings at Disney World parks.

When a park offers Extended Evening Hours (the days of which can be checked on the Walt Disney World Resort website), only select attractions, merchandise, and restaurants are available. As of March 2024, Extended Evening Hours are only available at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios.

Like guests at other Disney Deluxe Resorts and Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts, those staying at The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will also be able to enjoy Early Entry at all four theme parks (including Animal Kingdom) 30 minutes before the scheduled opening time. Unlike Extended Evening Hours, this perk is available to all Disney hotel guests – whether they’re staying at a Value Resort or a Deluxe Resort.

The newly reimagined Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort haven’t been totally well received by Disney fans. Prior to their refurbishment, these cabins were renowned for their rustic, cozy interiors, which have since been swapped out for a relatively untamed interior.

“Ok so now we’re just completely doing away with the theme of resorts in a themed resort? Ok,” said one unimpressed parkgoer. Another joked that “it’s giving mobile classrooms,” while one said the cabins look like “cheap Airbnbs.”

Related: Iconic Piece of Disney World History Sold and Hauled Off for $50k

In the meantime, if you really (and we mean really) miss the OG Fort Wilderness cabins, you’re in luck. In February, several old cabins were listed on Facebook Marketplace for a cool $49,900. These can be delivered to anyone within 45 minutes of Orlando, which technically means any guest could order one as a keepsake (although explaining the delivery to your hotel concierge and getting it through TSA may be easier said than done).

Do you prefer the original or new Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort? Let us know in the comments!