Disney World Opens New Environment-Friendly Fort Wilderness Resort to Guests

The Walt Disney World is finally opening its new Disney Vacation Club location to Guests, the environmentally friendly forest-themed Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

As part of its frequent company-wide refurbishment efforts, Disney announced last year that it would be updating the Fort Wilderness Resort with new energy-efficient features and amenities while still maintaining the same fan-favorite activities and atmosphere.

The Disney World vacation spot is located across over 750 acres of woodlands in Central Florida, and each cabin will reportedly sleep up to six adults (with some locations able to accommodate pets). The cabins will also feature amenities like 65-inch televisions, full kitchens, including dishwashers, and multiple sleeping options.

According to the Disney blog, The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will first become available on July 1, with multiple reservation blocks opening up through the course of the year. Registration to become a member of The Cabins will begin on February 27, and reservations open up on March 12.

Disney provides more information:

Thursday, Feb. 1 – Disney Vacation Club sales for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort open to existing members. Members can add-on by contacting their Disney Vacation Club Guide^ or calling sales at (800) 500-3990. Thursday, Feb. 15 – Disney Vacation Club Members who have added on points at The Cabins can begin to book stays online at DisneyVacationClub.com or by calling Member Services at (800) 800-9800. Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Disney Vacation Club sales for The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort open to the general public. Tuesday, March 12 – New Disney Vacation Club Members whose home resort is The Cabins can begin booking online at DisneyVacationClub.com or by calling Member Services at (800) 800-9800. Tuesday, April 23 – All Disney Vacation Club members can book stays either online at DisneyVacationClub.com or by calling Member Services at (800) 800-9800.

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will feature a number of longtime, beloved activities like Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. The Revue is the longest-running live show in Walt Disney World history and will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. The Resort will also feature horseback riding experiences via the Tri-Circle-D Ranch, Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Campfire Sing-Along, kayaking, bass fishing, and archery lessons.

While the initial impressions of the refurbished Cabins were not entirely positive, we will have to wait and see how Guests react once it is fully open to guests. Disney World has struggled in the last several years with dwindling attendance but bounced back in a big way at the end of the year to record sales of passes. Doubtlessly, Disney hopes that new, updated amenities like this will keep that momentum going.

Are you planning on a trip to the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort? Let us know in the comments below!