Universal Orlando Warns Guests of Major Change, Effective This Summer

Effective this summer, Universal Orlando Resort has a major change in store that will affect many of its Guests.

Universal Orlando Resort has quickly vaulted up the list of “most popular vacation destinations,” giving Walt Disney World Resort a significant “run for its money.” Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park are all already open and ready for Guests to enjoy.

In addition, Universal Orlando is in the midst of constructing its largest theme park ever, Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. The highly-anticipated theme park will feature many new lands, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a rumored Classic Universal Monsters, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

While there’s plenty of construction being done at Epic Universe, Universal isn’t falling behind in its other theme parks or Resorts, either. Universal Studios Florida is set to open Villain-Con Minion Blast and a new Minion Cafe this summer. In addition, the Woody Woodpecker KidZone has closed down (Universal Studios Florida) and Poseidon’s Fury (Universal’s Islands of Adventure) will soon be closing to make way for “new and exciting experiences and attractions.”

In addition to the theme parks, Universal Studios Orlando is also revamping many of its hotels. Hard Rock Hotel has undergone construction over the last couple of years and now, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, is set to undergo some major renovations beginning this summer.

“Loews Portofino Bay Hotel will be making repairs to the facade of the hotel from June 2023- June 2025 to maintain the immersive experience of our Italian village,” Universal Orlando shared in a statement. “All work will be done during business hours 9 am-6 pm. These repairs are being done one section at a time and may be visible to our guests. Guests can expect noise from time to time. Thank you for your understanding as we make these repairs to the distinctive environment we have created for our guests.”

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel is one of three Universal Orlando Resort hotels, alongside Hard Rock Hotel and Loews Royal Pacific Resort, that offers unlimited Universal Express passes over the duration of the stay for Guests.

In addition, Universal has several other hotels that Guests can enjoy. These include Loews Sapphire Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites, and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Surfside Inn and Suites.

Will this change affect your stay at Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!