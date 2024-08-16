Space Mountain Nightmare Continues: Attraction Faces Recurrent Issues, Fails To Open

Another day, another issue for Space Mountain.

Disney is renowned for its immersive, advanced attractions, but the passage of time comes for everyone—theme park rides included. While attractions can seem super high-tech upon their debut, it only takes a handful of decades for them to become obsolete or outdated.

For example, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress—the revolving stage show at Magic Kingdom Park—was mindblowing to those first encountering animatronics at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, but as of 2024, it is more than showing its age.

Similarly, the Matterhorn Bobsleds provided one heck of an adrenaline rush when it first debuted at Disneyland Park in 1959. Fast forward 65 years in a world of strata coasters and high-tech competitors, and it’s more a form of violent chiropractic manipulation than it is an intense thrill ride.

As is the case at any theme park, Disney often swaps out some of its more outdated attractions to make way for new additions. These closures aren’t always well-received (just see the ongoing debate around the prospect of Disney’s Hollywood Studios axing Muppet*Vision 3D), but are often necessary to maximize space and capacity.

These closures are rarely totally out of the blue. Disney typically picks on attractions that are already showing their age, luring in few guests, or struggling on a technical level.

With that in mind, we’re a little bit concerned about Space Mountain.

To be specific, about Space Mountain at Disneyland Paris. The indoor roller coaster—which currently boasts a Star Wars overlay and is known as Hyperspace Mountain—was originally called De la Terre à la Lune, inspired by a Jules Verne-esque perspective on space travel.

It’s undergone multiple updates over the years but has recently struggled to operate as needed. In recent months, we’ve seen it sporadically close for technical reasons. Unfortunately, today (August 16) is one of those days, with DLP Report claiming that the attraction has not opened. As of 1.30 p.m. CEST, it’s still marked as closed on the Disneyland Paris app.

There have long been rumors that the attraction (which can also be found at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom Park, and Hong Kong Disneyland) could close to be replaced with its original iteration.

This wouldn’t require tearing the ride out completely but would give it an opportunity to introduce some much-needed technical upgrades, similar to how Disneyland Resort once shuttered its version of the ride for two years to replace its entire track after its weighty onboard audio system structurally compromised the track and supports.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Disney Resort recently closed its iteration of Space Mountain for good at the end of July. It will demolish the Disney park ride to make way for a newer, bigger, more advanced version in Tokyo Disneyland.

An update of any kind, unfortunately, wasn’t announced at D23 as some had hoped and theorized. However, we remain optimistic that The Walt Disney Company will eventually give this ride the TLC it deserves.

How do you think Disney could improve Space Mountain?