Disneyland Roller Coaster Car Comes off Main Track, Entire Ride Comes to a Halt

A legendary Disney coaster shut down during a bizarre situation.

Disneyland is full of magic and features perhaps the best selection of theme park rides and attractions in the world. Over the last several decades, rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad have entertained millions of guests and become some of the most famous rides in the world.

This is reflected in Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds, which take guests up, through, and all around the legendary mountain ranges of Switzerland.

Unfortunately, this famous roller coaster ended abruptly for a few select guests, with their car coming off the main track at the load/unload area.

As guests boarded their coaster cars, one of the pairings was somehow “pulled” to the side, causing trouble for the entire attraction.

This minor incident was captured on video and shared online by Reddit user -FR0STY-one

The video shows several cars full of people in the load/unload section of the attraction, waiting as the incident unfolds. The red and blue cars can be seen sitting next to each other.

“I was next up to board in the Single Rider queue,” says the guest who took the video. “One of the sled pairings with guests was pulled/slid off the main track in the loading area. I didn’t catch that on video, but you can see them sitting there.”

The ride was temporarily shut down as a result but did eventually reopen.

Originally opening in 1959, Matterhorn Bobsleds has become one of Disney’s most iconic and popular theme park rides. For decades, guests have visited the original Disneyland Resort to experience classic attractions, including Matterhorn Bobsleds, and despite its age, this coaster is still an exhilarating experience.

However, Matterhorn Bobsleds is infamous for how rough and jerky it can be, with guests sharing their thoughts and complaints about the ride over the years.

Some guests choose to skip this coaster entirely due to its “headache-inducing” nature. Others enjoy Matterhorn Bobsleds for the classic ride it is but can recognize the ride is certainly dated.

In 2015, Matterhorn Bobsleds underwent one of its most extensive refurbishments yet, closing for roughly half a year. During its closure, Disneyland upgraded several aspects of the coaster, adding new scenery and paint as well as several new animatronics.

Do you enjoy riding Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland?