Disney Begged to Close Unreliable Ride

One of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic attractions, Matterhorn Bobsleds, is reportedly in such bad condition that fans are begging the Southern California Disney park to tear it down.

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Unlike many of its Fantasyland neighbors, the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction is exclusive to Disneyland Park. The ride comprises two separate tracks, one on the Fantasyland side and one on the Tomorrowland side!

“Hurtle through a snow-capped mountain on a speeding alpine sled while avoiding the clutches of the Abominable Snowman,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Climb into a 6-person bobsled and brace yourself against howling winds as you ascend 80 feet up into an icy cave. Take in the sweeping views at the summit and prepare for a thrilling, high-speed ride.”

“Swoop in and out of shadowy caves and along jagged rocky ledges. Throttle through snowy chutes and around frozen precipices. Fly across bridges and under waterfalls before splashing down into an alpine lake. The real peril is not snow or sleet! Stories abound of a growling creature known as the Abominable Snowman—who will do anything and everything to protect his home. Do you have what it takes to find out if the legends are true?”

Attraction Issues

Despite a recent refurbishment, guests report numerous issues inside the iconic Matterhorn mountain. Reddit user u/GoldenOPx was kicked out of line for the ride three times in one day because it broke down before they could board.

“It’s the 4th time being down,” the guest alleged.

Other Disney Parks fans recalled similar experiences with Matterhorn Bobsleds.

“Managed to ride it at 5 just before it broke down again,” said u/Jenova66.

Some said Disneyland Resort needs to rebuild the attraction.

“They need to just actually rebuild the ride and keep the artistic elements,” u/scottlee80 wrote. “This includes dismantling the whole thing and build it from the ground up. From a coaster perspective there is alot more to be desired from a reliability and availability perspective.”

“This ride is so old that the only way to fix it is to tear it down and rebuild it from scratch,” u/HistoricalCourt_1299 echoed. “They can’t just replace the tracks like they did with Big Thunder a decade ago due to the tracks are built within the foundation of the show building.”

Of course, the reconstruction of one of Disneyland Park’s most popular rides isn’t that simple. Things have changed a lot since it opened in 1959!

“The mountain would need to be way bigger than it is to comply with current laws which means not only changes to the Matternhorn but to the surrounding area to accommodate the space,” u/justhereforthelul claimed. “Same reason they don’t make drastic changes to other rides in the Fantasyland.”

“They can’t tear down the whole mountain and rebuild it,” u/joefamous agreed. “I imagine rebuilding the track in place would be beholden to similar structural code requirements as well, replacing the track in place would be cool but would still probably require a fair amount of structural improvements regardless and that could be a no go if it makes everything else subject to modern code requirements too.”

Disneyland Resort hasn’t announced further refurbishment or updates to Matterhorn Bobsleds. The attraction was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you noticed technical issues on the Matterhorn Bobsleds? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.